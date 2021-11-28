Twitter reacts to Frank Mir’s TKO loss, Mike Perry’s win at Triller Triad Combat
The inaugural Triller Triad Combat event went down Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and the night produced mixed results for the UFC veterans involved.
Among the most notable, Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir suffered a first-round TKO loss to Kubrat Pulev in the headliner, while polarizing fan-favorite Mike Perry scored a split decision win over Michael Seals in the co-main event.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Triller Triad Combat’s notable results.
Mike Perry wins
MMA Junkie
Mike Perry is about to throw down vs. Michael Seals at #TriadCombat!
Live blog: https://t.co/AvpDZTbXH4 pic.twitter.com/PKAaceY52v
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 28, 2021
Matthew Wells
.@PlatinumPerry making his way to the 🔺#TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/P7xWYQa7kR
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 28, 2021
Mike Jackson
mike perry is up next… #TriadCombat
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021
Smoogy
Perry landed a good punch at the end of the round then almost got knocked out right before the bell
— smoogy (@smoogymma) November 28, 2021
Teddy Atlas
Over on Triller, Perry- Seals, here Seals big advantage countering one dimensional Perry coming in front door. #Triller #TriadCombat
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021
FiteTV
Michael Seals stuns Mike Perry in the fourth! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/uR1NVndkxO
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021
Jim
Down goes Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/0lnAVqmM9r
— Jim (@FukingCasuals) November 28, 2021
Teddy Atlas
Short beats wide. Seals hook was shorter! #Triller #TriadCombat
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021
FiteTV
Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021
FiteTV
Platinum takes a split over Michael Seals. Do you agree with the decision? #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/D0nFm86dbE
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021
Mike Perry
Thank you ✊🏻
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 28, 2021
Belal Muhammad
That was a war
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 28, 2021
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
👀
— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) November 28, 2021
Roy Nelson
Wow! 💥💯💥
Congrats to @platinummikeperry
Look what you are missing. This fight, knocked down and still won.
Congrats 👏 👏 👏 👏
Thanks
@trillerfightclub @triller @ryankavanaughofficial pic.twitter.com/YJ3e8rJb6y
— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 28, 2021
BJ Penn
Great job @PlatinumPerry 💪🏼
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 28, 2021
MMA Junkie
"I brought the fight to him. That's why they gave me the dub."@PlatinumPerry reacts to his split decision win at #TriadCombat.@MrMWells' interview: https://t.co/RZzTx1SP9c pic.twitter.com/d3BEi9wRkP
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 28, 2021
Frank Mir falls
MMA Junkie
It's time! Former UFC champ Frank Mir is about to fight Kubrat Pulev in the #TriadCombat main event.
Live blog: https://t.co/AvpDZTbXH4 pic.twitter.com/cvkmyv2bNd
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 28, 2021
Matthew Wells
Here comes @thefrankmir #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/8mRBKMK4w1
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 28, 2021
Matthew Wells
In walks @KubratPulev #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/2L7G8IPanf
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 28, 2021
FiteTV
Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/t0BmaKYPSs
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021
Mike Jackson
OH!!!!!! Dan wanted Frank to die!!! #TriadCombat
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021
Son. This isn't good for Frank Mir. Dude has been catching some major brain damage lately. #TriadCombat
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021
Brian Campbell
Dan Miragliotta out here trying to get Frank Mir hurt. Good lord.
— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) November 28, 2021
Chael Sonnen
Solid acting, on scale of 1-TITO, I’d give it a 7.
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 28, 2021
FiteTV
The Cobra is announced as your winner of the #TriadCombat Main Event! #KubratPulev #PulevMir pic.twitter.com/3WTKJCQjyR
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021
FiteTV
The belt is awarded to Kubrat Pulev #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/szybCwRzHP
— FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021
Teddy Atlas
With Pulev- Mir, can I ask why this commentator is going nuts like he can’t believe Pulev destroyed him? It was set as a mismatch. #Triller #TriadCombat
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021
What else could happen? You had an active top Boxing Heavy Wt. vs. an old retired former UFC Champion. Ridiculous. #TriadCombat #Triller https://t.co/gHYAyzK8XD
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021
1
1