Twitter reacts to Frank Mir’s TKO loss, Mike Perry’s win at Triller Triad Combat

The inaugural Triller Triad Combat event went down Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and the night produced mixed results for the UFC veterans involved.

Among the most notable, Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir suffered a first-round TKO loss to Kubrat Pulev in the headliner, while polarizing fan-favorite Mike Perry scored a split decision win over Michael Seals in the co-main event.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Triller Triad Combat’s notable results.

Mike Perry wins

MMA Junkie

Mike Perry is about to throw down vs. Michael Seals at #TriadCombat! Live blog: https://t.co/AvpDZTbXH4 pic.twitter.com/PKAaceY52v — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 28, 2021

Matthew Wells

Mike Jackson

mike perry is up next… #TriadCombat — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021

Smoogy

Perry landed a good punch at the end of the round then almost got knocked out right before the bell — smoogy (@smoogymma) November 28, 2021

Teddy Atlas

Story continues

Over on Triller, Perry- Seals, here Seals big advantage countering one dimensional Perry coming in front door. #Triller #TriadCombat — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021

FiteTV

Michael Seals stuns Mike Perry in the fourth! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/uR1NVndkxO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Jim

Teddy Atlas

FiteTV

Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

FiteTV

Platinum takes a split over Michael Seals. Do you agree with the decision? #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/D0nFm86dbE — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Mike Perry

Thank you ✊🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 28, 2021

Belal Muhammad

That was a war — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 28, 2021

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

👀 — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) November 28, 2021

Roy Nelson

Wow! 💥💯💥

Congrats to @platinummikeperry

Look what you are missing. This fight, knocked down and still won.

Congrats 👏 👏 👏 👏 Thanks

@trillerfightclub @triller @ryankavanaughofficial pic.twitter.com/YJ3e8rJb6y — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 28, 2021

BJ Penn

MMA Junkie

"I brought the fight to him. That's why they gave me the dub."@PlatinumPerry reacts to his split decision win at #TriadCombat.@MrMWells' interview: https://t.co/RZzTx1SP9c pic.twitter.com/d3BEi9wRkP — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 28, 2021

Frank Mir falls

MMA Junkie

It's time! Former UFC champ Frank Mir is about to fight Kubrat Pulev in the #TriadCombat main event. Live blog: https://t.co/AvpDZTbXH4 pic.twitter.com/cvkmyv2bNd — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 28, 2021

Matthew Wells

Matthew Wells

FiteTV

Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/t0BmaKYPSs — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Mike Jackson

OH!!!!!! Dan wanted Frank to die!!! #TriadCombat — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021

Son. This isn't good for Frank Mir. Dude has been catching some major brain damage lately. #TriadCombat — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 28, 2021

Brian Campbell

Dan Miragliotta out here trying to get Frank Mir hurt. Good lord. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) November 28, 2021

Chael Sonnen

Solid acting, on scale of 1-TITO, I’d give it a 7. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 28, 2021

FiteTV

FiteTV

The belt is awarded to Kubrat Pulev #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/szybCwRzHP — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Teddy Atlas

With Pulev- Mir, can I ask why this commentator is going nuts like he can’t believe Pulev destroyed him? It was set as a mismatch. #Triller #TriadCombat — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021

What else could happen? You had an active top Boxing Heavy Wt. vs. an old retired former UFC Champion. Ridiculous. #TriadCombat #Triller https://t.co/gHYAyzK8XD — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021

1

1