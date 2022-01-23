Twitter reacts to Francis Ngannou’s title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270
Francis Ngannou delivered in the most important moment of his career Saturday when he defended his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 headliner.
Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) fended off former teammate and interim titleholder Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) in unification matchup at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., earning a unanimous decision win to secure his first successful title defense.
With the win, Ngannou hits a curious stage in his UFC run, because there’s now a countdown clock for his contract to expire and he said he won’t fight again under current terms.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Ngannou’s title victory over Gane at UFC 270.
MMA Junkie
It's time! @Francis_Ngannou and @Ciryl_Gane are about unify the heavyweight title in the #UFC270 main event.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/x0ihF5P1Lp pic.twitter.com/4duRp14kQu
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 23, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC270 World Heavyweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Ciryl Gane -145
Francis N'Gannou +125@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 23, 2022
UFC
HERE COMES THE CHAMP!@francis_ngannou makes his entrance for the #UFC270 main event. pic.twitter.com/nAe48QnTb4
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 23, 2022
UFC
IT GETS NO BIGGER THAN THIS. LFG. 🏆 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/LDw28DNzSf
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 23, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Gane better be warmed up properly and not caught cold early. #UFC270
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2022
Phil Murphy
Gane throwing upward elbows…
— Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) January 23, 2022
Caposa
This is a LOT of movement from Gane
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 23, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
Ngannou walking towards you is like knowing the Terminator is coming for you and getting through the night is hopeless#UFC270
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
Julian Marquez
Gane is holding his own against the champ! #UFC270
— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 23, 2022
Luke Thomas
Ciryl's decision making is extraordinarily good. Everywhere.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2022
Danny Segura
10-9, Gane. #UFC270
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) January 23, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC270 Live In-Game Wagering Odds After Round 1 via @CircaSports
Ciryl Gane -150
Francis N'Gannou +110@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 23, 2022
Kevin Iole
1-2 from Ciryl, Francis lands a right partially blocked
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 23, 2022
Volkan Oezdemir
Now it’s @ciryl_gane ‘s gane R2 #UFC270
— Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) January 23, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Ngannou slowed the pace down with the faster man. #UFC270
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2022
Brian Campbell
Ngannou is overthinking it in R2 and Gane is piecing him up. #UFC270
— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) January 23, 2022
Charles Rosa
Don’t blink KO can come any second 💯 @ufc #UFC270
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) January 23, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
Likely 20-18 Gane after two. First round was much closer.
Not much activity from Ngannou, especially in Round 2.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Hmm 1-1 #ufc270
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 23, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC270 Live In-Game Wagering Odds After Round 2 via @CircaSports
Ciryl Gane -400
Francis N'Gannou +295@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 23, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
YOOOO!!! HUGE takedown! #UFC270
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
Michael Carroll
Francis Ngannou is the first fighter to put Ciryl Gane on his back in Gane's UFC career. #UFC270
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) January 23, 2022
John Pollock
"Oh my God, Francis is doing jiu-jitsu"
– Daniel Cormier
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 23, 2022
Belal Muhammad
He’s gonna be tired tired after that
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022
Derek Brunson
If playing with fire was a picture, it would be Gane moving around with his hands down , all of round 2 #UFC270
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 23, 2022
Teddy Atlas
No one had seen a Heavy Wt. boxer move like Ali, Gane is first as UFC Heavy wt. to do it. #UFC270
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2022
Eryk Anders
Damn I thought Francis was gonna jump the guillotine
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 23, 2022
Brian Martin
Ngannou wins the 3rd, but I've got it 29-28 for Gane #UFC270
— Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) January 23, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC270 Live In-Game Wagering Odds After Round 3 via @CircaSports
Ciryl Gane -250
Francis N'Gannou +195@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 23, 2022
Luke Thomas
Ngannou's durability doesn't get talked about enough.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2022
Andreas Hale
Body kick from Ngannou and he rushes in for another takedown. He gets it. Gane trying to control the arm. He gets to his feet and Ngannou takes him down again.
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 23, 2022
Jon Jones
I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol
— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022
FreelanceGoon
Just like that, Francis ngannoumadov was born
— FreelanceGoon (@FreelanceGoon) January 23, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Ngannou wrestling 😲 #ufc270 👏🏾
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 23, 2022
Dillon Danis
and in a street fight i’d submit francis in under 30 seconds
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 23, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC270 Live In-Game Wagering Odds After Round 4 via @CircaSports
Ciryl Gane +145
Francis N'Gannou -185@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 23, 2022
Kevin Lee
They didn’t know about that wrestling!!!
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 23, 2022
Byrce Mitchell
Francis cookin to the bone? ..
— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 23, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
This fight is not playing out like anyone would have expected, I'm thinking the fighers' respective corners included.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022
Ariel Helwani
Nicksick to Ngannou:
“I believe in you, motherfucker. We’ve been through so much together. Let’s go."
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 23, 2022
Lando Vannata
This fight is so far from what I expected. @francis_ngannou showing such a diversity of skill! @ufc
— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) January 23, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Tyson fury ain’t trying to do mma with this Francis
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022
Mike Bohn
If Ciryl Gane loses this fight because of that failed heel hook attempt he's going to have some serious lasting questions about his fight IQ. High risk, low reward.
Francis' knee are seemingly already jacked up. Doubt he was going to tap to that ever. #UFC270
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 23, 2022
Kenny Florian
Two dangerous heavyweights in the main event but this grappling and decision making on the ground is cringey.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 23, 2022
Sodiq Yusuff
What a blunder
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 23, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
That was super low fight IQ from Gane. I understand the thought process, but having Ngannou back on top for that risk-reward position was short-sighted in a tight fight like this.
With that said, let’s go B randon!!
I mean Francis! #UFC270
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
Imagine saying “Francis can’t win a decision over a highly nimble and skilled Gane,”
Then he goes out and wins a decision! SUPER impressive! The king is here to stay! #UFC270
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
Jon Jones
Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement
— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022
