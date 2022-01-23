Twitter reacts to Francis Ngannou’s title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou delivered in the most important moment of his career Saturday when he defended his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 headliner.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) fended off former teammate and interim titleholder Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) in unification matchup at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., earning a unanimous decision win to secure his first successful title defense.

With the win, Ngannou hits a curious stage in his UFC run, because there’s now a countdown clock for his contract to expire and he said he won’t fight again under current terms.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Ngannou’s title victory over Gane at UFC 270.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Story continues

HERE COMES THE CHAMP!@francis_ngannou makes his entrance for the #UFC270 main event. pic.twitter.com/nAe48QnTb4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 23, 2022

UFC

Teddy Atlas

Gane better be warmed up properly and not caught cold early. #UFC270 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2022

Phil Murphy

Gane throwing upward elbows… — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) January 23, 2022

Caposa

This is a LOT of movement from Gane — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 23, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Ngannou walking towards you is like knowing the Terminator is coming for you and getting through the night is hopeless#UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Julian Marquez

Gane is holding his own against the champ! #UFC270 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 23, 2022

Luke Thomas

Ciryl's decision making is extraordinarily good. Everywhere. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2022

Danny Segura

Nick Kalikas

Kevin Iole

1-2 from Ciryl, Francis lands a right partially blocked — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 23, 2022

Volkan Oezdemir

Teddy Atlas

Ngannou slowed the pace down with the faster man. #UFC270 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2022

Brian Campbell

Ngannou is overthinking it in R2 and Gane is piecing him up. #UFC270 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) January 23, 2022

Charles Rosa

Don’t blink KO can come any second 💯 @ufc #UFC270 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) January 23, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Likely 20-18 Gane after two. First round was much closer. Not much activity from Ngannou, especially in Round 2. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Nick Kalikas

Aljamain Sterling

Michael Carroll

Francis Ngannou is the first fighter to put Ciryl Gane on his back in Gane's UFC career. #UFC270 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) January 23, 2022

John Pollock

"Oh my God, Francis is doing jiu-jitsu" – Daniel Cormier — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 23, 2022

Belal Muhammad

He’s gonna be tired tired after that — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

Derek Brunson

If playing with fire was a picture, it would be Gane moving around with his hands down , all of round 2 #UFC270 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 23, 2022

Jon Jones

If playing with fire was a picture, it would be Gane moving around with his hands down , all of round 2 #UFC270 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 23, 2022

Teddy Atlas

No one had seen a Heavy Wt. boxer move like Ali, Gane is first as UFC Heavy wt. to do it. #UFC270 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2022

Eryk Anders

Damn I thought Francis was gonna jump the guillotine — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 23, 2022

Brian Martin

Ngannou wins the 3rd, but I've got it 29-28 for Gane #UFC270 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) January 23, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Luke Thomas

Ngannou's durability doesn't get talked about enough. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2022

Andreas Hale

Body kick from Ngannou and he rushes in for another takedown. He gets it. Gane trying to control the arm. He gets to his feet and Ngannou takes him down again. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 23, 2022

Jon Jones

I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

FreelanceGoon

Just like that, Francis ngannoumadov was born — FreelanceGoon (@FreelanceGoon) January 23, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Dillon Danis

and in a street fight i’d submit francis in under 30 seconds — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 23, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Kevin Lee

They didn’t know about that wrestling!!! — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 23, 2022

Byrce Mitchell

Francis cookin to the bone? .. — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 23, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

This fight is not playing out like anyone would have expected, I'm thinking the fighers' respective corners included. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022

Ariel Helwani

Nicksick to Ngannou: “I believe in you, motherfucker. We’ve been through so much together. Let’s go." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 23, 2022

Lando Vannata

This fight is so far from what I expected. @francis_ngannou showing such a diversity of skill! @ufc — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) January 23, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Tyson fury ain’t trying to do mma with this Francis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

Mike Bohn

If Ciryl Gane loses this fight because of that failed heel hook attempt he's going to have some serious lasting questions about his fight IQ. High risk, low reward. Francis' knee are seemingly already jacked up. Doubt he was going to tap to that ever. #UFC270 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 23, 2022

Kenny Florian

Two dangerous heavyweights in the main event but this grappling and decision making on the ground is cringey. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 23, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff

What a blunder — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) January 23, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

That was super low fight IQ from Gane. I understand the thought process, but having Ngannou back on top for that risk-reward position was short-sighted in a tight fight like this. With that said, let’s go B randon!!

I mean Francis! #UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Imagine saying “Francis can’t win a decision over a highly nimble and skilled Gane,”

Then he goes out and wins a decision! SUPER impressive! The king is here to stay! #UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Jon Jones

Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

1

1