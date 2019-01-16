Twitter reacts to former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts' transfer to Oklahoma

After Jalen Hurts announced he officially will transfer to Oklahoma for the 2019 season, it didn't take long for the college football world to react to the news on Twitter.

Hurts made the decision to transfer after serving as backup to Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 season, despite starting for the Crimson Tide during the 2016 and '17 seasons. Hurts entered the transfer portal last week after he was used in a limited capacity in 2018, appearing in every game but two for the Tide as he came off the bench.

While there was speculation about where Hurts would end up, many shared their reactions on social media after the quarterback confirmed rumors he was headed to Oklahoma. There was a wide range of reaction from Oklahoma and Alabama players expressing their support to media members sharing their takes.

Take a look at some of the best responses to Hurts' announcement:

Thank you + #RollTide, Jalen. You’re always welcome back home https://t.co/cya2S5GPNX — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 16, 2019

— CeeDee 2x (@_CeeDeeThree) January 16, 2019

I see what you did there Jalen. Had to keep that crimson and white going.. ✊ I know you gone do your thing! #BamaForever — Mack Wilson (@iam__mw3o) January 16, 2019

Now the real question... who is wearing No. 2 for #Sooners? Lamb or Hurts? https://t.co/wDAQZWMEYS — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 16, 2019

I’m told one of the things Jalen Hurts wanted the most in a transfer school is the chance to play and beat #Bama in the playoff. #Sooners could give him that chance. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) January 16, 2019

Hurts v Tua in the national semis next year is gonna be great https://t.co/sAllUpSBs1 — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) January 16, 2019

Could Hurts be the third consecutive Heisman winner who transferred to Oklahoma. — Wally Hall (@WallyLikeItIs) January 16, 2019

