Twitter reacts to Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement-fight loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290
Fedor Emelianenko failed to achieve the fairytale end to his career on Saturday when he lost his title rematch to Ryan Bader in the Bellator 290 headliner.
Emelianenko (40-7 MMA, 4-3 BMMA), the legendary former PRIDE champion, came up short in his bid to claim heavyweight gold in his retirement fight when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Bader (31-7 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. “The Last Emperor” closes his career on a low, but it takes nothing away from his career achievements.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Emelianenko’s loss to Bader at Bellator 290
It's time for the main event, and one last ride for a legend.
Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko for the heavyweight title is up next at #Bellator290 🏆
Fedor enters the cage one last time.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑳𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 begins NOW! 👏
Here. We. Go.
Not even half the legends here in the building but it's a lot of 'em!
If Fedor wins here tonight . Would y’all watch Fedor vs Francis N'Gannou 🤔🤔🤔
Right by Bader drops Fedor
Bader with a left hook and a couple rights. Lands uppercut and a right behind the ear off a clinch. Fedor goes down. Bader on top dropping shots. #Bellator290
Fedor Emelianenko loses to Ryan Bader in the first round of what he says is his final fight. Fedor got knocked down by a punch on the back of the head, and he couldn't effectively defend from Bader's strikes on the ground. Rough way to go out #Bellator290
Damn… 😞
This stupid “sport” god dammit
#AndStill | @RyanBader leaves no doubt tonight LIVE on @CBS and @ParamountPlus as he retains his heavyweight title. pic.twitter.com/xyifTJeuDQ
#Bellator290 results: Ryan Bader (@RyanBader) def. Fedor Emelianenko via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:30 – to defend heavyweight title
Legends never die, no matter what ❤️
What an incredible career Fedor has had.
What an incredible career Fedor has had.
Ryan Bader makes history becoming the only man to defeat Fedor twice!
Tune in to @CBS and @paramountplus NOW.
Nothing but respect from @RyanBader!
Nothing but respect from @RyanBader!
