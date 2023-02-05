Twitter reacts to Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement-fight loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290

Fedor Emelianenko failed to achieve the fairytale end to his career on Saturday when he lost his title rematch to Ryan Bader in the Bellator 290 headliner.

Emelianenko (40-7 MMA, 4-3 BMMA), the legendary former PRIDE champion, came up short in his bid to claim heavyweight gold in his retirement fight when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Bader (31-7 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. “The Last Emperor” closes his career on a low, but it takes nothing away from his career achievements.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Emelianenko’s loss to Bader at Bellator 290

MMA Junkie

It's time for the main event, and one last ride for a legend. Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko for the heavyweight title is up next at #Bellator290 🏆 Live results: https://t.co/ZKiyBT0iQa pic.twitter.com/523guP4VWJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023

MMA Junkie

Bellator

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑳𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅 begins NOW! 👏 📺 #Bellator290 | 𝑪𝑩𝑺 & 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕+ | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/oPx3NvQZYc — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 5, 2023

Jed I Goodman

Esther Lin

Not even half the legends here in the building but it's a lot of 'em! #bellator290 for @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/dVNhVrfjxV — esther lin (@allelbows) February 5, 2023

Derek Brunson

If Fedor wins here tonight . Would y’all watch Fedor vs Francis N'Gannou 🤔🤔🤔 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 5, 2023

Kevin Iole

Right by Bader drops Fedor — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 5, 2023

Bloody Elbow

Bader with a left hook and a couple rights. Lands uppercut and a right behind the ear off a clinch. Fedor goes down. Bader on top dropping shots. #Bellator290 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 5, 2023

Greg Beacham

Fedor Emelianenko loses to Ryan Bader in the first round of what he says is his final fight. Fedor got knocked down by a punch on the back of the head, and he couldn't effectively defend from Bader's strikes on the ground. Rough way to go out #Bellator290 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 5, 2023

Alan Jouban

Damn… 😞 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023

Caposa

This stupid “sport” god dammit — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 5, 2023

Bellator

MMA Junkie

#Bellator290 results: Ryan Bader (@RyanBader) def. Fedor Emelianenko via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:30 – to defend heavyweight title Live results: https://t.co/n3DPN0OQYc pic.twitter.com/5QMvFIb7QE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 5, 2023

Bellator

Legends never die, no matter what ❤️ What an incredible career Fedor has had. 📺 #Bellator290 | 𝑪𝑩𝑺 & 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕+ | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/oyPhFcAoph — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 5, 2023

Showtime Sports

Bellator

Scott Coker

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie