Twitter reacts to Dwyane Wade's banked game-winner vs. Warriors

Sporting News
Dwyane Wade is in his 15th and final NBA season, but the Heat legend is still hitting huge shots.

Dwyane Wade is 37 years old, but he can still put the Miami Heat on his back.

Wade hit a ridiculous game-winner against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, banking in a 3 after his original attempt was blocked with one second remaining.

Even Wade seemed surprised by his buzzer-beater.

The circus shot left the Golden State players stunned, and the reaction on social media was similar.

