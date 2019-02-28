Twitter reacts to Dwyane Wade's banked game-winner vs. Warriors

Dwyane Wade is 37 years old, but he can still put the Miami Heat on his back.

Wade hit a ridiculous game-winner against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, banking in a 3 after his original attempt was blocked with one second remaining.

Even Wade seemed surprised by his buzzer-beater.

The circus shot left the Golden State players stunned, and the reaction on social media was similar.

One of the few times I've genuinely seen Dwade that surprised after a shot. And off one leg like Kobe hit on him for gw years ago. For him to do it in his last year. Nothing but respect.. #onelastdance — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 28, 2019

Aight now @DwyaneWade...don’t come down to Houston with that nonsense tomorrow night!! #OneLastDance — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 28, 2019

Wow Dwade — David West (@D_West30) February 28, 2019