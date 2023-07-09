Twitter reacts to Dricus Du Plessis’ TKO of Robert Whittaker, faceoff with Israel Adesanya at UFC 290

Dricus Du Plessis solidified his first chance at gold on Saturday when he defeated fellow contender Robert Whittaker in the UFC 290 featured bout.

Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) emerged from his middleweight title eliminator with former champ Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) by second-round TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, setting up a heated grudge match with champ Israel Adesanya at September’s UFC 293 event in Sydney after the pair faced off in the octagon in an emotional scene.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Du Plessis’ victory over Whittaker at UFC 290.

HUGE FIGHT in the middleweight division coming up next. Robert Whittaker takes on Dricus Du Plessis. Any last minute predictions? 👇#UFC290 | Full coverage: https://t.co/akWiLzav3r pic.twitter.com/7Cund1iz2L — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 9, 2023

You can always feel that intensity when @RobWhittakerMMA walks out! WE CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS 🔥 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/Qej2dGfpDu — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 9, 2023

The timing on everything Whittaker does is *so* good. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2023

Right away, you see Whittaker, calm and countering, and Du Plessis, biting, and guarded. Du Plessis has to figure out how to lead the dance. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Du Plessis with a trip — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 9, 2023

Someone tell DC it just worked — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 9, 2023

I believe in full oxygen Dricus#UFC290 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 9, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis just took down Robert Whittaker and sliced him open… and now he's in side control! 👀 #UFC290 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 9, 2023

Well, now. Du Plessis just took a round from the former champ. 😯#UFC290 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 9, 2023

Wow everything DDP does is super ugly but he throws hard and awkwardness makes him hard to predict. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

In Vegas at UFC, Whittaker- Du Plessis, great start first round taken late by Du Plessis. #UFC290 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 9, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis knocks out Robert Whittaker. My god. What will the people say now. #UFC290 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 9, 2023

Is this real life?#UFC290 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 9, 2023

I live in the land of what could’ve been … — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 9, 2023

Told ya — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 9, 2023

Wow! That was a Proper whooping. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

We have a new middleweight contender 😳😳😳 that was crazy #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

Wow. That was a much better performance from DDP than anything we’ve seen before. Book that Izzy fight now. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2023

BOOK THE TITLE SHOT @DricusduPlessis finishes Rob Whittaker in the second at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/8rArC8mdRX — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Izzy made that happen pic.twitter.com/gPtxLxXFtr — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 9, 2023

DRICUS DU PLESSIS BROUGHT THE BOOM TO #UFC290 💥 pic.twitter.com/kbLJNWx06f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Put Izzy in the cage already 😂😂😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

Heartbreaking to see Rob loose as an Aussie but damnn.. DDP looked the best we've ever seen him in his career to date. Make it official for September vs Adesanya #UFC290 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 9, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis shocks the world to TKO Robert Whittaker then faces off with Israel Adesanya 🤯 Who ya got?!? #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/LjxbXw2c13 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 9, 2023

I hate seeing Bobby knuckles lose. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 9, 2023

I think Du Plessis beats Izzy with his awkwardness and top game 😲 — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 9, 2023

Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure!

Let’s go S.A 🇿🇦 ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

I guess 100% air du plessis is the real deal #UFC290 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 9, 2023

Nina Ansaroff

Wow.. Israel responding pretty emotionally there 😳 never seen him get that worked up before.. Book it!!! #UFC290 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) July 9, 2023

Between his shameful appearance on Ariel's show and what we just saw, Israel Adesanya… well… gross. — Ant Evans (@AntEvansMMA) July 9, 2023

Nothing about Dricus makes sense. How is this possible — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 9, 2023

That caught me all the way off guard! #UFC290 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie