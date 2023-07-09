Twitter reacts to Dricus Du Plessis’ TKO of Robert Whittaker, faceoff with Israel Adesanya at UFC 290

Mike
·5 min read

Dricus Du Plessis solidified his first chance at gold on Saturday when he defeated fellow contender Robert Whittaker in the UFC 290 featured bout.

Du Plessis (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) emerged from his middleweight title eliminator with former champ Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) by second-round TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, setting up a heated grudge match with champ Israel Adesanya at September’s UFC 293 event in Sydney after the pair faced off in the octagon in an emotional scene.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Du Plessis’ victory over Whittaker at UFC 290.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

Luke Thomas

Alan Jouban

Kevin Iole

Sodiq Yusuff

Chris Curtis

Nolan King

Matthew Wells

Ben Askren

Teddy Atlas

Mike Bohn

Chris Curtis

Derek Brunson

Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor

Alan Jouban

Stephen Thompson

Ben Fowlkes

UFC

Belal Muhammad

ESPN MMA

Ben Askren

Megan Anderson

MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie

Lando Vannata

Conor McGregor

UFC

Max Holloway

Nina Ansaroff

Megan Anderson

Ant Evans

UFC

Caposa

UFC

Aljamain Sterling

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Read more

More From