Twitter reacts to Dominick Cruz’s comeback win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269
Dominick Cruz showed he belongs in the conversation at bantamweight Saturday when he beat Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.
Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), a former two-time UFC champ, has put together back-to-back victories after he defeated Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) by unanimous decision in their crucial divisional matchup, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Cruz’s victory over Munhoz at UFC 269.
MMA Junkie
#UFC269 is about to get wild! @PedroMunhozMMA meets @DominickCruz next in a bantamweight prelim bout.
Full play-by-play: https://t.co/qNSgsvlB97 pic.twitter.com/2HLv8lF88K
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFC269 Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Pedro Munhoz -110
Dominick Cruz -110@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 12, 2021
UFC
OH MY GOODNESS 😳How'd he survive?! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/9lJGtj2jEb
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Alexander K Lee
Wowwwww how did Cruz survive that? #UFC269
— Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) December 12, 2021
Belal Muhammad
Keith Peterson would’ve stopped it
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Good thing mark goddard doesn’t drink or smoke cigarettes
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Derek Brunson
DC over there quiet with the Cruz voodoo doll. DC you ain’t slick 😂😂😂 #ufc269
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021
Dan Hardy
“…done his homework.”
I see what you did there. 😂
— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 12, 2021
Farah Hannoun
Great first round! Cruz had his moments, but knockdowns give Munhoz the round. #UFC269
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 12, 2021
Andre Fili
Something so satisfying about watching Dominic Cruz get punched.
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021
Charles Rosa
These guys came to FIGHT !!! Great round 1 #ufc269
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 12, 2021
Albert Tumenov
What a fight 🔥 #ufc269
— Albert Tumenov (@ATumenov) December 12, 2021
Stephen Thompson
Man what a round! You cannot get into a slug fest with Munhoz! #ufc269
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Luke Thomas
Munhoz is still waiting around too long. Cruz has a ton of space to roam and he's also adjusted around some of the issues that were costing him in the first. He's catching Munhoz a lot more now.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 12, 2021
UFC
Turning the tables and UNLOADING in the second! 💢
[ @DominickCruz | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/jHiKvERgVs
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Caposa
Cruz looking way more loose in the 2nd. Looked stiff in the first round before the knockdown.
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 12, 2021
Tommy Toe Hold
Incredible recovery from Cruz here. 1-1 going into the third.
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 12, 2021
Ben Askren
Wow amazing rd 2 for Cruz, way to recover from disaster in rd 1!
— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Sodiq Yusuff
When Dom has his range he really puts the art in MMA
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021
Malki Kawa
Am I the only one that feels @DominickCruz is mma’s version of prince Naseem hamed?
— malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 12, 2021
Boston Salmon
Cruz very unorthodox. Makes it hard to time his shots.
— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) December 12, 2021
Belal Muhammad
They should let cormier do the after fight interview 😂
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Ben Askren
Great showing by Cruz especially given Rd1
— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Nolan King
Fantastic fight by both men. Huge heart shown by Dominick Cruz to survive and overcome. He looked great after a near-stoppage. #UFC269
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 12, 2021
Stephen Thompson
GREAT FIGHT!!! Warriors @DominickCruz @PedroMunhozmma #ufc269
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
UFC
An absolute SLUGFEST 👊 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/6ciWeN8ZgG
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Will Brooks
Cruz turning back time. In his previous bouts he look as if he was losing a step or two. Great champion mentality win. #UFC269
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021
MMA Junkie
#UFC269 results: @DominickCruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Full play-by-play: https://t.co/qNSgsvlB97 pic.twitter.com/JIr1zLeV6s
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021
Charles Rosa
Amazing fight respect to both these Warriors and we still got DP and Oliviera later 🔥 #ufc269
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 12, 2021
Jon Anik
Yup. @DominickCruz 🤫
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 12, 2021
Chael Sonnen
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 12, 2021
Marlon Vera
Dominick Cruz passes TJ Dillashaw for most wins in UFC/WEC bantamweight history with 14. #UFC269
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 12, 2021
Mike Bohn
Dominick Cruz should be very proud of that win. Great comeback, and he now has the most victories in UFC/WEC bantamweight history. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/ERmtKqhF5A
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 12, 2021
Brendan Fitzgerald
Absolutely love that message from @DominickCruz. Let’s be together, people. Not divided.
❤️#UFC269
— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) December 12, 2021
1
1