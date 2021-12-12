Twitter reacts to Dominick Cruz’s comeback win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269

Dominick Cruz showed he belongs in the conversation at bantamweight Saturday when he beat Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), a former two-time UFC champ, has put together back-to-back victories after he defeated Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) by unanimous decision in their crucial divisional matchup, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Cruz’s victory over Munhoz at UFC 269.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Alexander K Lee

Wowwwww how did Cruz survive that? #UFC269 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) December 12, 2021

Belal Muhammad

Keith Peterson would’ve stopped it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Good thing mark goddard doesn’t drink or smoke cigarettes — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Derek Brunson

DC over there quiet with the Cruz voodoo doll. DC you ain’t slick 😂😂😂 #ufc269 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021

Dan Hardy

“…done his homework.” I see what you did there. 😂 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 12, 2021

Farah Hannoun

Great first round! Cruz had his moments, but knockdowns give Munhoz the round. #UFC269 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 12, 2021

Andre Fili

Something so satisfying about watching Dominic Cruz get punched. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

Charles Rosa

These guys came to FIGHT !!! Great round 1 #ufc269 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 12, 2021

Albert Tumenov

What a fight 🔥 #ufc269 — Albert Tumenov (@ATumenov) December 12, 2021

Stephen Thompson

Man what a round! You cannot get into a slug fest with Munhoz! #ufc269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Luke Thomas

Munhoz is still waiting around too long. Cruz has a ton of space to roam and he's also adjusted around some of the issues that were costing him in the first. He's catching Munhoz a lot more now. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 12, 2021

UFC

Caposa

Cruz looking way more loose in the 2nd. Looked stiff in the first round before the knockdown. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 12, 2021

Tommy Toe Hold

Incredible recovery from Cruz here. 1-1 going into the third. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 12, 2021

Ben Askren

Wow amazing rd 2 for Cruz, way to recover from disaster in rd 1! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Sodiq Yusuff

When Dom has his range he really puts the art in MMA — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021

Malki Kawa

Am I the only one that feels @DominickCruz is mma’s version of prince Naseem hamed? — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 12, 2021

Boston Salmon

Cruz very unorthodox. Makes it hard to time his shots. — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) December 12, 2021

Belal Muhammad

They should let cormier do the after fight interview 😂 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Ben Askren

Great showing by Cruz especially given Rd1 — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Nolan King

Fantastic fight by both men. Huge heart shown by Dominick Cruz to survive and overcome. He looked great after a near-stoppage. #UFC269 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 12, 2021

Stephen Thompson

UFC

Will Brooks

Cruz turning back time. In his previous bouts he look as if he was losing a step or two. Great champion mentality win. #UFC269 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021

MMA Junkie

Charles Rosa

Amazing fight respect to both these Warriors and we still got DP and Oliviera later 🔥 #ufc269 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 12, 2021

Jon Anik

Chael Sonnen

Marlon Vera

Dominick Cruz passes TJ Dillashaw for most wins in UFC/WEC bantamweight history with 14. #UFC269 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 12, 2021

Mike Bohn

Dominick Cruz should be very proud of that win. Great comeback, and he now has the most victories in UFC/WEC bantamweight history. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/ERmtKqhF5A — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 12, 2021

Brendan Fitzgerald

Absolutely love that message from @DominickCruz. Let’s be together, people. Not divided.

❤️#UFC269 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) December 12, 2021

