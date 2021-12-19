Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ record-setting KO of Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199

The final UFC main event of the year ended with a bang when Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199.

Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) got back on track after his interim title-fight loss to Ciryl Gane in August when he scored a first-round knockout victory over Daukaus (12-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the matchup of heavyweight contenders at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Lewis’ victory over Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199.

The final UFC fight of 2021 has arrived. Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) vs. @ChrisDaukausMMA are moments away from closing out #UFCVegas45. Play-by-play: https://t.co/K8fdv2AJL4 pic.twitter.com/8ivdR900ne — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 19, 2021

Philly's finest makes the walk to his first UFC main event 💪 [ @ChrisDaukausMMA | #UFCVegas45 ] pic.twitter.com/M7ilORPVYG — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

The final fight of 2021 is UNDERWAY 👊 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/r4TQjI9Wqy — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

One last UFC fight to end 2021. pic.twitter.com/Cye5vzmFx1 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 19, 2021

R1 – Lewis vs. Daukus – HERE WE GO!!! Lewis takes the center, Daukus staying moving and feints. Daukus moving trying to find an angle to land. Lewis just waiting and trying to corner Daukus. Daukus comes in with a right hand. Leg kick Daukus. Another right hand #UFCVegas45 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 19, 2021

VINTAGE DERRICK LEWIS — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 19, 2021

DERRICK LEWIS DOES IT! HE STANDS ALONE AS THE UFC'S KO KING. 👑 pic.twitter.com/5kd6ZPdSHg — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis is just ridiculous. What a finish. #UFCVegas45 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis was the betting underdog. #UFCVegas45 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 19, 2021

That guy’s touching Dereks balls — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

Lol Lewis throwing his cup into the audience is the perfect ending to 2021 and the one that MMA deserves #UFCVegas45 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis does Derrick Lewis things #UFCVegas45 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis had no business being a betting underdog against a guy who made his UFC debut in August of 2020. Love me some Chris Daukaus…bullish on his future…but he was facing the most accomplished KO artist in UFC heavyweight history! Careful out there. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 19, 2021

