Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ record-setting KO of Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199

Mike
·3 min read
In this article:
The final UFC main event of the year ended with a bang when Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199.

Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) got back on track after his interim title-fight loss to Ciryl Gane in August when he scored a first-round knockout victory over Daukaus (12-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the matchup of heavyweight contenders at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Lewis’ victory over Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

UFC

Mike Bohn

Cageside Press

UFC

Brett Okamoto

Mike Bohn

Matthew Wells

MMA Junkie

Nolan King

Jared Gordon

Dan Tom

Jillian DeCoursey

Teddy Atlas

UFC

Jon Anik

Manny Gamburyan

