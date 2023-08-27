Twitter reacts to Dennis Schroeder’s 30-point game vs. Australia: ‘He’s that dude’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·2 min read

Dennis Schroeder was unstoppable in Germany’s tight 85-82 win over Australia in the FIBA World Cup with 32 points and eight assists.

Germany qualified for the tournament’s second round, while Australia is now at a 1-1 record.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Schroeder’s impressive performance.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype