Twitter reacts to Dennis Schroeder’s 30-point game vs. Australia: ‘He’s that dude’

Dennis Schroeder was unstoppable in Germany’s tight 85-82 win over Australia in the FIBA World Cup with 32 points and eight assists.

Germany qualified for the tournament’s second round, while Australia is now at a 1-1 record.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Schroeder’s impressive performance.

Dennis Schroder against Australia: 30 PTS

8 AST

4 STL

10-19 FG

5-9 3P Averaging a career 20p/5a in FIBA competition. pic.twitter.com/PHc20WtUOK — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 27, 2023

Down Franz Wagner, Germany just beat Australia. Dennis Schroder is that dude in FIBA. Also highlights quality of Canada’s primary tune-up game opponent. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 27, 2023

Les fans des Raptors devant le match Masterclass de Schroder : pic.twitter.com/EJLifTsm0w — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) August 27, 2023

Dennis Schroder just joined Dirk Nowitzki as the only German players to score 30+ points in a World Cup game. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) August 27, 2023

Dennis Schroder and 🇩🇪 Germany deliver a STATEMENT win against 🇦🇺 Australia 🤩#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/0YB2d5XK0t — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 27, 2023

Josh Giddey against Germany 17 points

3 assists

1 steal

7/17 FGA

3/6 FTA Not a great showing for him but had a pair of big buckets down the stretch pic.twitter.com/ZelkWK4S8r — TF (@ThunderFocus) August 27, 2023

Germany vs. Australia was such a fun game until Josh Giddey wasn’t allowed to be on the court for the game’s biggest play because I don’t understand why? — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) August 27, 2023

FIBA Dennis Schröder is a thing. He's that dude. — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023

Germany, without Franz Wagner, beats Australia behind a huge game from Dennis Schroder (30 points) to all but lock up Group E. Two late Patty Mills turnovers hurt the Aussies quite a bit, who couldn’t get a stop against Schroder or fellow guard Maodo Lo (20 points) all game. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 27, 2023

Germany just beat Australia without Franz Wagner Schroder with 30 points and 8 assists. This German team is gooooood man. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 27, 2023

Better than Lillard in my book — The Inquisitive Being (@ElCurioso1122) August 27, 2023

Thought the refs in Australia-Germany were pretty atrocious the entire game. Then that end of game sequence was pretty rough to top it off. Yikes. Germany did a pretty phenomenal job of hammering Australia’s bigs in space. Australia really missing Landale. That injury sucks. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) August 27, 2023

Never did this in the nba — 🦅 (@YoungStarTy) August 27, 2023

