Twitter reacts to Demetrious Johnson’s title-winning knee KO of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1

One of the best to ever do it has won gold again.

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, Demetrious Johnson claimed the ONE Championship flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes in the fourth round of their rematch.

Johnson was finished by a knee to the head in their first meeting, but this time around it would be “Mighty Mouse” who finished the fight with a right hand that dropped Moraes, followed by a flush knee to the face.

Check out below to see the reaction on social media to the incredible finish.

Demetrious Johnson looks to avenge his loss to Adriano Moraes

It's time for the championship rematch! Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes for the flyweight title! #ONEonPrimeVideo1 Live results: https://t.co/MC8lRqQyJR pic.twitter.com/YGi4T9Y7l4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 27, 2022

Michael Schiavello

Moraes told us this time he SUBMITS DJ. Let's see… repeat or revenge? — MichaelSchiavello PM (@SchiavelloVOICE) August 27, 2022

Mookie Alexander

Moraes is like nine weight classes bigger than Johnson. This is comical. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) August 27, 2022

Cody Gibson

The ufc traded this man for Ben Funk Askren. In retrospect, that was a mistake 😂 #ONEChampionship — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) August 27, 2022

Matthew Wells

OH MY GOODNESS DJ PUT HIM OUT COLD!#ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) August 27, 2022

Caposa

HOLY FUCK. DJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 27, 2022

Simon Samano

Poetic finish from Demetrious Johnson to get revenge. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) August 27, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Demetrious Johnson with a beautiful KO against Adriano Moraes, almost identical to how Moraes defeated him. Beautiful workmanship from DJ, who is the new champion. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 27, 2022

Karyn Bryant

Terrance McKinney

Mighty Mouse is still killin it — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 27, 2022

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Holy shit DJ brings the violence! That was NASTY! Mighty Mouse gets his revenge. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 27, 2022

Mike Bohn

Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest of all time. Another legendary notch on the resume. Beautiful KO. https://t.co/IUiYtYveGA — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 27, 2022

Dan Tom

That was awesome. I’m glad I made time to watch Mighty Mouse and he came through against a big and talented opponent on Moraes. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 27, 2022

Danny Segura

Demetrious Johnson BLASTS Adriano Moraes with a nasty flying knee. He's now the new ONE Championship "flyweight" champion. DJ is the man. Unfortunately, one of the most underappreciated fighters. If don't follow his career, you're missing out, big time. #ONEonPrimeVideo1 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 27, 2022

Sergio Pettis

Andreas Hale

Once upon a time, the UFC traded Demetrious Johnson to One FC for Ben Askren. Who won that trade? pic.twitter.com/HhwShOu1NX — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 27, 2022

The knockout finish

Demetrious Johnson wins via knockout in the fourth round

