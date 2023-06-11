Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, call for title rematch

Mike
·3 min read

Charles Oliveira is firmly back in the lightweight title picture after defeating Beneil Dariush in Saturday’s UFC 289 co-headliner.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC) ended Dariush’s (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) eight-fight winning streak when he earned a first-round TKO victory in a potential title eliminator at 155 pounds, which took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver,

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Oliveira’s victory over Dariush at UFC 289.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Dave Mason

UFC

UFC

Henry Cejudo

UFC

Islam Makhachev

Anton Tabuena

Aljamain Sterling

Mike Bohn

Belal Muhammad

Peter Carroll

Sean O'Malley

Marc Raimondi

UFC

Chael Sonnen

MMA Junkie

Caposa

Marlon Vera

Islam Makhachev

Michael Carroll

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Read more

More From