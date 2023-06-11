Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, call for title rematch
Charles Oliveira is firmly back in the lightweight title picture after defeating Beneil Dariush in Saturday’s UFC 289 co-headliner.
Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC) ended Dariush’s (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) eight-fight winning streak when he earned a first-round TKO victory in a potential title eliminator at 155 pounds, which took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver,
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Oliveira’s victory over Dariush at UFC 289.
Who you got, Beneil Dariush or Charles Oliveira? 👇#UFC289 | Full coverage: https://t.co/58Dvpsk453 pic.twitter.com/fS5iDilKJt
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 11, 2023
Let his actions do the talking! 😤
🇺🇸@BeneilDariush is out to prove that he's championship ready once again! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/SnkFDMffCA
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 11, 2023
The road to redemption begins today! 🔥
🇧🇷@CharlesDoBronxs is BACK! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/48W7J8OI4R
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 11, 2023
🔑’s for Beneil has to take this to the ground and use top wrestling control. 🔑’s for Oliveira has to keep it on his feet and if takedown look to get up. Keep it in the center. #ufc289
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023
Touch of class. 👏 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/ETXu8ZX5tn
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 11, 2023
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023
Pretty sizable gap in striking technique but Oliveira of course just concedes guard the first time they clinch.
— Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) June 11, 2023
Two really nice guys. Humble beginnings. I relate to both of them so much. I can’t pick a winner here. But I am hoping for violence 😈 May the next title challenger win! #UFC289
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023
Charles Oliveira! The first fighter in UFC history to reach 20 (!!!) octagon finishes as he puts away Beneil Dariush by TKO. #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Xdnwu924xk
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 11, 2023
Woooooow
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023
I’ll never doubt you again Charlie Olives.
— Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) June 11, 2023
Charles so Fuckin fun to watch!
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023
Oliveira. Still one of the best on the planet. #UFC289
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 11, 2023
CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL
— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023
Want to know how to blow a title shot faster than Corey Sandhagen?
Watch the interview that is about to take place…
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 11, 2023
#UFC289 results: Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) def. Beneil Dariush via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:10
Full coverage: https://t.co/58Dvpsk453 pic.twitter.com/6VY6Lq54hY
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 11, 2023
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2023
Wow Charles beat all top5 porra 👏🏾
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 11, 2023
Congrats Charles.
But still there’s levels in this game 😎
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023
MOST FINISHES – UFC/WEC/PRIDE/Strikeforce History
21 – Mirko Cro Cop
20 – Charles Oliveira
20 – Wanderlei Silva
20 – Donald Cerrone#UFC289
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) June 11, 2023