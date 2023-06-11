Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, call for title rematch

Charles Oliveira is firmly back in the lightweight title picture after defeating Beneil Dariush in Saturday’s UFC 289 co-headliner.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC) ended Dariush’s (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) eight-fight winning streak when he earned a first-round TKO victory in a potential title eliminator at 155 pounds, which took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver,

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Oliveira’s victory over Dariush at UFC 289.

Let his actions do the talking! 😤 🇺🇸@BeneilDariush is out to prove that he's championship ready once again! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/SnkFDMffCA — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 11, 2023

Henry Cejudo

🔑’s for Beneil has to take this to the ground and use top wrestling control. 🔑’s for Oliveira has to keep it on his feet and if takedown look to get up. Keep it in the center. #ufc289 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Islam Makhachev

Anton Tabuena

Pretty sizable gap in striking technique but Oliveira of course just concedes guard the first time they clinch. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) June 11, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Two really nice guys. Humble beginnings. I relate to both of them so much. I can’t pick a winner here. But I am hoping for violence 😈 May the next title challenger win! #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Mike Bohn

Charles Oliveira! The first fighter in UFC history to reach 20 (!!!) octagon finishes as he puts away Beneil Dariush by TKO. #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Xdnwu924xk — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 11, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Woooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Peter Carroll

I’ll never doubt you again Charlie Olives. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) June 11, 2023

Sean O'Malley

Charles so Fuckin fun to watch! — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

Marc Raimondi

Oliveira. Still one of the best on the planet. #UFC289 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 11, 2023

CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!@CharlesDoBronxs stops Beneil Dariush in the first at #UFC289! pic.twitter.com/OWMWlddKWL — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

Chael Sonnen

Want to know how to blow a title shot faster than Corey Sandhagen? Watch the interview that is about to take place… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 11, 2023

Marlon Vera

Wow Charles beat all top5 porra 👏🏾 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 11, 2023

Islam Makhachev

Congrats Charles.

But still there’s levels in this game 😎 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

Michael Carroll

MOST FINISHES – UFC/WEC/PRIDE/Strikeforce History

21 – Mirko Cro Cop

20 – Charles Oliveira

20 – Wanderlei Silva

20 – Donald Cerrone#UFC289 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) June 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie