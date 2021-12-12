Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira started his lightweight title reign in positive fashion Saturday when he recorded his first defense against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 headliner.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC) turned back arguably his toughest challenger in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, defeating Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) by third-round submission in their anticipated clash.

With the performance, “Do Bronxs” joined the UFC’s 20-win club and added to his already historic octagon resume.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Oliveira’s title defense against Poirier at UFC 269.

The final UFC title fight is 2021 is moments away! Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) puts lightweight gold up vs. @DustinPoirier in the #UFC269 main event. Full play-by-play: https://t.co/qNSgsvlB97 pic.twitter.com/RgVy4PzfjL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021

Dustin just hit him with that "back the hell up, son"#UFC269 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 12, 2021

Just war from the opening bell — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 12, 2021

UFC

Usman is deserving of fighter of the year but if Poirier is able to win tonight he deserving of being in that argument! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

Damn Poirier rocking him early — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Dustin drops him in the center of the ring. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 12, 2021

Super smart by Poirier to let Oliveira back up. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 12, 2021

What a round — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

Wow warrr — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

R1 10-9 Poirier. Heavier and more impactful for much of the action-packed round. #UFC269 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) December 12, 2021

Good LORD this fight makes me nervous. Stressed out just watching this. Full offense, full violence from the first bell.

This can be the ppv of the year — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Knee by Charles and they're grappling by the cage — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 12, 2021

Poirer punching himself out and Oliveira proving to be the more durable fighter would be the most unlikely development, so that's probably what will happen — smoogy (@smoogymma) December 12, 2021

Charles needs to use that push kick like a jab. Stay on that to keep Dustin at distance or Dustin power will be to much — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 12, 2021

This is mental 💥💥 #ufc269 what a fight !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021

Man what a fight, both these boys gonna be so sore tomorrow — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 12, 2021

Feel like Dustin just doesn’t want to give him any openings for a sub that’s why he’s not tryin to stand — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Don’t know why Poirier is keeping this guard closed, he is getting pounded. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

I don't think anything is wrong with Poirier. This seems pretty clearly an intentional call between he and his coaches to not offensively engage from this position. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 12, 2021

Damn. What a turnaround for Oliveira. This is all tied up. You can even make a case for two 10-8s and still tied. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 12, 2021

Charles has Dustin's back and is going for the RNC — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 12, 2021

Poirier taps! Charles Oliveira retains the title! #UFC269 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 12, 2021

And this was why Khabib retired. — Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) December 12, 2021

Get him GAETHJE ….I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Can’t question Oliveira’s heart or will anymore. Man is as skilled as any fighter on the roster. #UFC269 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 12, 2021

Wow… I knew Charles was the man after we fought but damn — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021

Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! #UFC269 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

#UFC269 results: Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) def. Dustin Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:02 – to defend lightweight title Full play-by-play: https://t.co/V0UYqz8N3H pic.twitter.com/eBYwuC1ylW — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier just told Charles Oliveira that he's going to donate $20,000 to a charity of his choice in Brazil. That's class. #UFC269 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 12, 2021

Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

I would never ever quit…I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Charles Oliveira joins the UFC's 20-win club with his title defense. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/iLIpFyqQ8Z — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 12, 2021

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs just hold in there for me🏆 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

Oliveira showed grit in this fight. Got hit with some big shots tonight & responded beautifully. Questionable tactic with chin & fingers in DP’s eyes (need to see glove grab again) but dude is highly skilled & not sure many are putting it all together better than him right now. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021

The way I see it…the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC … that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira …punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

Dustin's first thought after getting beat up and choked out is how can he donate money to the man who just did that to him #UFC269 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) December 12, 2021

