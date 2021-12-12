Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira’s title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269
Charles Oliveira started his lightweight title reign in positive fashion Saturday when he recorded his first defense against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 headliner.
Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC) turned back arguably his toughest challenger in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, defeating Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) by third-round submission in their anticipated clash.
With the performance, “Do Bronxs” joined the UFC’s 20-win club and added to his already historic octagon resume.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Oliveira’s title defense against Poirier at UFC 269.
MMA Junkie
The final UFC title fight is 2021 is moments away! Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) puts lightweight gold up vs. @DustinPoirier in the #UFC269 main event.
Full play-by-play: https://t.co/qNSgsvlB97 pic.twitter.com/RgVy4PzfjL
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFC269 World Lightweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Charles Oliveira +115
Dustin Poirier -135@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 12, 2021
UFC
25 to eternity ♾️
[ @DustinPoirier | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/kWdV8a664Y
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
UFC
🗣️ THE CHAMP IS HERE!
[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/zCJwxtT3em
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
UFC
It’s time.@CharlesDoBronxs vs @DustinPoirier starts 𝐍𝐎𝐖! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/IaAdQkEbiT
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Matthew Wells
Dustin just hit him with that "back the hell up, son"#UFC269
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 12, 2021
Caposa
Just war from the opening bell
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 12, 2021
UFC
The power of Poirier 👊
[ @DustinPoirier | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/cWUQpiS7rA
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Alan Jouban
Usman is deserving of fighter of the year but if Poirier is able to win tonight he deserving of being in that argument!
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021
Ben Askren
Damn Poirier rocking him early
— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Kevin Iole
Dustin drops him in the center of the ring.
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 12, 2021
Mookie Alexander
Super smart by Poirier to let Oliveira back up.
— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 12, 2021
Mike Perry
What a round
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
Belal Muhammad
Wow warrr
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Mike Jackson
Dustin cookin! #UFC269
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 12, 2021
UFC
These boys came to 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 💥 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/nM7RgratwO
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Scott Fantana
R1 10-9 Poirier. Heavier and more impactful for much of the action-packed round. #UFC269
— Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) December 12, 2021
Brett Okamoto
Good LORD this fight makes me nervous. Stressed out just watching this. Full offense, full violence from the first bell.
Belal Muhammad
This can be the ppv of the year
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Stephen Thompson
Incredible round! #UFC269
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Kevin Iole
Knee by Charles and they're grappling by the cage
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 12, 2021
Smoogy
Poirer punching himself out and Oliveira proving to be the more durable fighter would be the most unlikely development, so that's probably what will happen
— smoogy (@smoogymma) December 12, 2021
Josh Thomson
Charles needs to use that push kick like a jab. Stay on that to keep Dustin at distance or Dustin power will be to much
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 12, 2021
Jimi Manuwa
This is mental 💥💥 #ufc269 what a fight !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
Jon Jones
Man what a fight, both these boys gonna be so sore tomorrow
— BONY (@JonnyBones) December 12, 2021
UFC
https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1469903999017132035
Belal Muhammad
Feel like Dustin just doesn’t want to give him any openings for a sub that’s why he’s not tryin to stand
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021
Ben Askren
Don’t know why Poirier is keeping this guard closed, he is getting pounded.
— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Luke Thomas
I don't think anything is wrong with Poirier. This seems pretty clearly an intentional call between he and his coaches to not offensively engage from this position.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 12, 2021
Ariel Helwani
Damn. What a turnaround for Oliveira. This is all tied up. You can even make a case for two 10-8s and still tied.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 12, 2021
Kevin Iole
Charles has Dustin's back and is going for the RNC
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 12, 2021
Marc Raimondi
Poirier taps! Charles Oliveira retains the title! #UFC269
— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 12, 2021
Matheus Aquino
And this was why Khabib retired.
— Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) December 12, 2021
Michael Chandler
Broke him. #ufc269
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
UFC
The Oliv-Era 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐄𝐒 👑 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/WwD5vva6MG
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Michael Chandler
Get him GAETHJE ….I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Farah Hannoun
Can’t question Oliveira’s heart or will anymore. Man is as skilled as any fighter on the roster. #UFC269
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 12, 2021
Kevin Lee
Wow… I knew Charles was the man after we fought but damn
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021
Aljamain Sterling
Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! #UFC269
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021
Gilbert Burns
Wow @CharlesDoBronxs is a monster! #UFC269
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 12, 2021
MMA Junkie
#UFC269 results: Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) def. Dustin Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 1:02 – to defend lightweight title
Full play-by-play: https://t.co/V0UYqz8N3H pic.twitter.com/eBYwuC1ylW
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021
Nolan King
Dustin Poirier just told Charles Oliveira that he's going to donate $20,000 to a charity of his choice in Brazil. That's class. #UFC269
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 12, 2021
Daniel Cormier
Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021
Michael Chandler
I would never ever quit…I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… #ufc269
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
Mike Bohn
Charles Oliveira joins the UFC's 20-win club with his title defense. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/iLIpFyqQ8Z
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 12, 2021
Islam Makhachev
Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs just hold in there for me🏆
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021
Nate Diaz
How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦♂️
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021
Kenny Florian
Oliveira showed grit in this fight. Got hit with some big shots tonight & responded beautifully. Questionable tactic with chin & fingers in DP’s eyes (need to see glove grab again) but dude is highly skilled & not sure many are putting it all together better than him right now.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021
Michael Chandler
The way I see it…the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC … that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira …punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021
UFC
Do Bronx does it again 👑
[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/CrEzE6tUlR
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Nate Diaz
These guys don’t get any better
🤦♂️
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021
Anthony Walker
Dustin's first thought after getting beat up and choked out is how can he donate money to the man who just did that to him #UFC269
— Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) December 12, 2021
