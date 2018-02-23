Twitter reacts to Canada's surprising semifinal loss

The Canadian men’s hockey team lost to Germany in the semifinals of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
When Canada’s men’s hockey team took to the ice at 7:15 a.m. EST for their semifinal game at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Canadians were wide awake watching.

Students from coast-to-coast got up early and headed to school to watch the game with their teachers and classmates. And when Canada scored midway through the third period to bring it to a 4-3 game, the entire nation was on the edge of their seats (and the lucky kids at school were happily avoiding all signs of homework).








And it wasn’t just young students who were ditching their daily responsibilities to stop everything in their lives and watch the Canadian men compete for a spot in the gold medal game. After the heartbreak the nation suffered with the women’s shootout loss to Team USA, this was Canada’s only shot at Olympic hockey gold.

It’s safe to say that absolutely no work got done in Canada this morning.




And then, of course, when the red and white came up short at the final buzzer, Canadians took to Twitter with GIF after GIF to show their (hilarious) disbelief and heartbreak.

If one conclusion can be pulled from a quick scroll through Twitter: Canadians are extremely supportive, and mildly humourous.

See you again tomorrow for the bronze medal game, Twitter friends!







