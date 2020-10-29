Twitter reacts to Burger King’s new ‘fake burger’

Burger King Japan announced on Oct. 23 that some of its locations would start selling a mysterious “fake burger” for only two weeks. Now, it’s been confirmed that it’s not a burger at all — it’s just a pile of French fries smushed between two buns.

The “burger” is called a chip butty and Burger King is no stranger to the trend. Chip butties are very popular as a cheap sandwich option around the U.K.

The “fake burger” is made with layers of thick French fries, topped with “meat sauce” — minced beef and mayonnaise — and a sesame seed bun. It can also come in a meal with a side of fries (in case you didn’t have enough) and a drink.

Naturally, Burger King fans on Twitter had a lot to say about this “fake burger,” including people who were annoyed the meal wasn’t entirely meat-free.

OK OK OK… WUT IS THIS?



It’s the new Burger King “fake burger”. And yes, it’s chips. In a bun. With meat sauce because vegetarians are Not. A. Thing.



Also, yes, I had chips on the side too. Because it’s a set, y’know?



… I’m saying my lunch was chips. pic.twitter.com/zRwxVUte3Y — Elizabeth Tasker (@girlandkat) October 24, 2020

“I’m always amazed the chip butty is actually a thing,” one person tweeted. “It’s like putting another piece of bread between [two] pieces of other bread and saying look I made a sandwich.”

burger king japan has discovered the chip butty https://t.co/0f3GeOTsb6 — sam byford (@345triangle) October 23, 2020

Burger King has been in the news a lot recently, particularly for its over-the-top marketing stunts.

In addition to campaigning for a Michelin Star, the franchise’s locations in Sweden and Denmark pulled a creepy stunt for Halloween, where customers who visited the restroom could say “canceled clown” three times in the mirror and see a vision of the former McDonald’s mascot, Ronald McDonald.

