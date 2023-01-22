Twitter reacts to Brandon Moreno’s title unification TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283
Brandon Moreno officially has bragging rights over Deiveson Figueiredo after he emerged victorious from their definitive flyweight title unification bout on Saturday at UFC 283.
In the historic fourth matchup between them, Moreno (21-5-2 MMA, 9-2-2 UFC) secured a third-round TKO win by doctor’s stoppage due to a cut over Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro to improve to 2-1-1 in their respective series. No win was more critical than this one, though, because the Mexican advanced from interim to undisputed champion with the win.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Moreno’s victory over Figueiredo at UFC 283.
* * * *
MMA Junkie
For all the marbles: Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno after about to decide the unified flyweight champ in a historic 4th fight.#UFC283 | Play-by-play: https://t.co/DY2bEBW8n3 pic.twitter.com/bvsNMoWEyC
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 22, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#UFC283 World Flyweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Deiveson Figueiredo +120
Brandon Moreno -140@UFC | @ESPNPlus 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 22, 2023
UFC
Ya sale Brandon Moreno en busca del oro🇲🇽🏆 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/tNA0OZrL1y
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 22, 2023
UFC
Buscando defender el título @Daico_Deiveson 👊 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/h7rU0bxxvd
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 22, 2023
UFC
FOR THE FOURTH AND FINAL TIME. 🏆 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/v1IY6wbFBt
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 22, 2023
Michael Bisping
Last time these 2 will ever fight? Who wins?
— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
Michael Chiesa
Round 13 is underway #ufc283
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023
Bloody Elbow
Elbow from Moreno as they break the clinch. Figueiredo with a jab and hard low kick. Low kick from Moreno. Figgy shoots and gets stuffed and backs off. 1-2 from Moreno. Left hook from Moreno. Moreno shoots and gets an easy double leg. #UFC283
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 22, 2023
Justin Gaethje
1-0 Moreno
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
That was such a competitive round.
Very slight lean 10-9 Moreno.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 22, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#UFC283 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After RD-1 via @CircaSports
Deiveson Figueiredo +145
Brandon Moreno -185@UFC | @ESPNPlus 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) January 22, 2023
Andre Fili
Hectic first round. Moreno’s wrestling looks much improved. I could watch these dudes fight forever. #UFC283
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
Tracy Cortez
CON TODO 🇲🇽👊🏽#UFC283
— Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) January 22, 2023
Kai Kara-France
Excited for another war! Lets go boys! #UFC283
— Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) January 22, 2023
Justin Gaethje
Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Kevin Iole
Takedown by MOreno but Figueiredo gets a guillotine in.
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 22, 2023
Brandon pops his head out #UFC283
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 22, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Let’s book number 5 already
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
Muhammad Mokaev
Give me Fegureido! Number 1 easy fight in the flyweight division!
— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 22, 2023
Brian Ortega
What a fight!!!!! @ufc
— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) January 22, 2023
Marlon Vera
2-0 Brandon
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum
They are already booking Figgy x Moreno V #UFC283
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 22, 2023
Bloody Elbow
Heavy left for Moreno, Figgy with a body shot and eats a couple hooks. He's complaining he got poked in the eye, but it was a punch. Figgy falls to the mat and Moreno jumps on top in guard. #UFC283
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 22, 2023
Brendan Schaub
Moreno like #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/ZxilODZ5X1
— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023
Damon Martin
29-28 Brandon Moreno after R3. Clearest round of the entire fight.#UFC283
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 22, 2023
Caposa
Doctor is gonna have to check that. His eye could be done
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 22, 2023
Andre Fili
That orbital looks broke they might stop this. #UFC283
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
Mike Bohn
Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo by doctor’s stoppage TKO due to a nasty cut under the eye. He takes the rivalry 2-1-1 and is undisputed flyweight champ.
Shout out to coach @sayif_saud for getting the win in his first corner duty in a UFC title fight.
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 22, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
LFG BRANDON!!! #UFC283
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
Luke Thomas
Brandon Moreno wins the UFC flyweight title with a stoppage after the third round.
Doesn't look like an eye poke or scrape to me. Moreno closed that eye with a leaping near gazelle punch. He was better in that moment AND overall.
And new.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023
Stephen Thompson
Bummer the fight ended that way but congrats Moreno!! #UFC283
— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
Michael Bisping
Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye.
— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 22, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFC283 results: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (doctor's stoppage) – Round 3, 5:00 – to win flyweight title
Full results: https://t.co/DY2bEBW8n3 pic.twitter.com/qEOSOZoiyJ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 22, 2023
UFC
IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury
Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! pic.twitter.com/cFiHnPx5Hg
— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023
Henry Cejudo
That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
Eric Nicksick
Can we finally move on from this fight?! 😂 Pantoja up next. #UFC283
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) January 22, 2023
Michael Carroll
Moreno-Figueiredo 4 is the 7th between-rounds stoppage in UFC championship history. It joins Hughes-Castillo, Ortiz-Shamrock, Couture-Belfort, Penn-Sherk, St-Pierre-Penn, and Holloway-Ortega. #UFC283
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) January 22, 2023
UFC
Bonded forever by history 🤝 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/OeIUP0VnPV
— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023