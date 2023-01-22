Twitter reacts to Brandon Moreno’s title unification TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283

Brandon Moreno officially has bragging rights over Deiveson Figueiredo after he emerged victorious from their definitive flyweight title unification bout on Saturday at UFC 283.

In the historic fourth matchup between them, Moreno (21-5-2 MMA, 9-2-2 UFC) secured a third-round TKO win by doctor’s stoppage due to a cut over Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro to improve to 2-1-1 in their respective series. No win was more critical than this one, though, because the Mexican advanced from interim to undisputed champion with the win.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Moreno’s victory over Figueiredo at UFC 283.

For all the marbles: Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno after about to decide the unified flyweight champ in a historic 4th fight.#UFC283 | Play-by-play: https://t.co/DY2bEBW8n3 pic.twitter.com/bvsNMoWEyC — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 22, 2023

Ya sale Brandon Moreno en busca del oro🇲🇽🏆 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/tNA0OZrL1y — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 22, 2023

Last time these 2 will ever fight? Who wins? — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

Round 13 is underway #ufc283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

Elbow from Moreno as they break the clinch. Figueiredo with a jab and hard low kick. Low kick from Moreno. Figgy shoots and gets stuffed and backs off. 1-2 from Moreno. Left hook from Moreno. Moreno shoots and gets an easy double leg. #UFC283 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 22, 2023

1-0 Moreno — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

That was such a competitive round. Very slight lean 10-9 Moreno. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 22, 2023

Hectic first round. Moreno’s wrestling looks much improved. I could watch these dudes fight forever. #UFC283 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023

CON TODO 🇲🇽👊🏽#UFC283 — Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) January 22, 2023

Excited for another war! Lets go boys! #UFC283 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) January 22, 2023

Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Takedown by MOreno but Figueiredo gets a guillotine in. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 22, 2023

Brandon pops his head out #UFC283 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 22, 2023

Let’s book number 5 already — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Give me Fegureido! Number 1 easy fight in the flyweight division! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 22, 2023

2-0 Brandon — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

They are already booking Figgy x Moreno V #UFC283 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 22, 2023

Heavy left for Moreno, Figgy with a body shot and eats a couple hooks. He's complaining he got poked in the eye, but it was a punch. Figgy falls to the mat and Moreno jumps on top in guard. #UFC283 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 22, 2023

29-28 Brandon Moreno after R3. Clearest round of the entire fight.#UFC283 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 22, 2023

Doctor is gonna have to check that. His eye could be done — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 22, 2023

That orbital looks broke they might stop this. #UFC283 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo by doctor’s stoppage TKO due to a nasty cut under the eye. He takes the rivalry 2-1-1 and is undisputed flyweight champ. Shout out to coach @sayif_saud for getting the win in his first corner duty in a UFC title fight. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno wins the UFC flyweight title with a stoppage after the third round. Doesn't look like an eye poke or scrape to me. Moreno closed that eye with a leaping near gazelle punch. He was better in that moment AND overall. And new. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023

Bummer the fight ended that way but congrats Moreno!! #UFC283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

#UFC283 results: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (doctor's stoppage) – Round 3, 5:00 – to win flyweight title Full results: https://t.co/DY2bEBW8n3 pic.twitter.com/qEOSOZoiyJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 22, 2023

IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! pic.twitter.com/cFiHnPx5Hg — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

Can we finally move on from this fight?! 😂 Pantoja up next. #UFC283 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) January 22, 2023

Moreno-Figueiredo 4 is the 7th between-rounds stoppage in UFC championship history. It joins Hughes-Castillo, Ortiz-Shamrock, Couture-Belfort, Penn-Sherk, St-Pierre-Penn, and Holloway-Ortega. #UFC283 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) January 22, 2023

