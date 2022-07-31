Twitter reacts to Brandon Moreno’s interim title win, Deiveson Figueiredo in-cage exchange at UFC 277

In this article:

Brandon Moreno is one step closer to becoming undisputed flyweight champion again after defeated Kai Kara-France in the UFC 277 co-headliner.

With champion Deiveson Figueiredo injured, Moreno (20-5-2 MMA, 8-2-2 UFC) picked up the interim 125-pound belt with a third-round TKO victory over Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Moreno’s win over Kara-France at UFC 277.

Let's crown an interim flyweight champ, shall we? Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France rematch next at #UFC277. Play-by-play: https://t.co/lvMFXSRyMK pic.twitter.com/hXtkjHWmGT — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 31, 2022

NEW ZEALAND 🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿 STAND UP IMMEDIATELY FOR THIS MEAN MAORI! Here comes @KaiKaraFrance for the biggest walk of his UFC career! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/j3LkplILL8 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 31, 2022

Right away you see Moreno using that long cross face type guard to keep France at distance. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Kara-France already showing the leg kicks I called for in my breakdown where I wondered if we see some variation of a a Volk-Max 1 game plan #UFC277 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) July 31, 2022

Nut shots are something else. #UFC277 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 31, 2022

Hope Moreno got more than the 1 x 30min pad session a week I got the entire 7 months in camp.. 👀 #UFC277 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 31, 2022

Kai is investing in Moreno’s lead leg.

This is probably a 25-minute ordeal.

Best get to chopping early. #UFC277 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 31, 2022

UFC champs Adesanya and Volkanovski cheer cageside for their teammate, Kara-France, as he fights for his own title at #UFC277 STREAM NOW ON @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/uFMPZrE6Zf pic.twitter.com/kCcWlR49pQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2022

Moreno took first 10-9 on my card #UFC277 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 31, 2022

Second time Kai has measured a left high kick by Moreno and kicked out the plant leg#UFC277 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 31, 2022

Justin delucia thinks it’s 1-1 #UFC277 — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 31, 2022

Everything going right for KKF early in R3. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2022

Moreno and Kara France as two lightnings ⚡️👊🏻 #UFC277 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022

That finish came out of nowhere! Brandon Moreno drops Kara-France with a body shot and it looks like we are going to have a quadrilogy in the flyweight division. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 31, 2022

Once again world champ Viva Mexico 🇲🇽 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 31, 2022

Game time!! Brandon Moreno is a DAWG!!! @ufc let’s GEAUX!!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 31, 2022

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno IV: The Quadrilogy #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

Respectful young men ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC277 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 31, 2022

That southpaw liver kick baby. As my late, great kickboxing coach Tim Lane used to ask his classes, “what’s the most debilitating kick you can land on someone?” That answer is the liver. The liver, Chico.#UFC277 serving another reminder of the importance/brutality of bodywork. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) July 31, 2022

#UFC277 results: Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (body kick, punches) – Round 3, 4:34 – to win interim flyweight title Full results: https://t.co/lvMFXSRyMK pic.twitter.com/fK1aTINrWV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 31, 2022

Viva Mexico #UFC277 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 31, 2022

Bring him in the cage — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) July 31, 2022

Figueredo looks like a perfect bad guy in the movie — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Figueiredo says he wants to fight in Brazil. Moreno accepts. #UFC277 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 31, 2022

Figueirdo vs Moreno 4 sheesh — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) July 31, 2022

Zzzzzzzz — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 31, 2022

Respect to Brandon Moreno & Deiveson Figueiredo, the Flyweights are back baby! 👏🇲🇽🇧🇷 #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

