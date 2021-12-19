Twitter reacts to Belal Muhammad’s win over ‘Wonderboy,’ callout of Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night 199

Belal Muhammad pushed his unbeaten streak to seven on Saturday when earned a career-best win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 199.

Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) beat a former UFC title challenger for the second consecutive fight when he beat Thompson (16-6-1 MMA, 11-6-1 UFC) by unanimous decision at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Muhammad’s victory over “Wonderboy” at UFC Fight Night 199.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

MMA Junkie

.@WonderboyMMA chums it up with the fans on his way to the octagon for the #UFCVegas45 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/QSnerP3nXy — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 19, 2021

Cageside Seats

R1 – Belal vs. Wonderboy – Wonderboy already using the side kick to keep Belal away. Belal trying front kicks to open space for shots, Wonderboy goes high with the side kick to the head. Belal shoots, but nope. Here comes Wonderboy!!! Kick to the head! #UFCVegas45 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 19, 2021

UFC

Aaron Bronsteter

Love to see what Muhammad and Thompson are doing here in terms of earning points based on the scoring criteria. Both attempting damage, despite the change in position. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 19, 2021

UFC

Mookie Alexander

Good lord. Belal Muhammad is making sure everyone remembers the name. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 19, 2021

Matthew Wells

Lol, Wonderboy totally just used that fence grab to start momentum to get up. #UFCVegas45 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 19, 2021

Manny Gamburyan

Kevin Iole

Belal takes first 10-9. Spent last minute or so throwing fists from top at Wonderboy — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 19, 2021

Sam Alvey

GREAT no stoppage mr dean! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021

Mike Jackson

Nick Kalikas

Kenny Florian

One of the best first rounds I’ve seen someone fight against WB. Belal is on point so far. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021

John Hyon Ko

Belal doesn't get enough credit for his chin. #UFCVegas45 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 19, 2021

Mike Bohn

Kind of sad watching Wonderboy's decline in real time. Belal Muhammad is doing a great job but was almost impossible to get some of these positions on Thompson a few years ago. #UFCVegas45 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 19, 2021

RJ Clifford

Wonderboy gave up 5 total takedowns in his last 15 fights combined. Belal Muhammad has scored 5 takedowns in just a round and a half. #UFCVegas45 — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) December 19, 2021

Damon Martin

Paul Felder deserves a $50K bonus for this one tonight: "Somebody is chanting USA when Belal Muhammad is from Chicago, you idiot" #UFCVegas45 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 19, 2021

Maycee Barber

Tommy Toe Hold

Wow, what a massive victory for Belal if he can finish or ride out the third and get the win. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 19, 2021

Caposa

Belal is doing whatever the hell he wants to Thompson. Zero offense coming back — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 19, 2021

Nick Baldwin

Very impressive stuff from Muhammad over two rounds. Wonderboy needs a finish and stopping Belal is a tough task. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 19, 2021

Alan Jouban

Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Nick Kalikas

Kenny Florian

Belal’s timing on is takedowns is on point. WB is just getting handled, wow! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev

🤣🤭 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 19, 2021

Kevin Iole

Just have to marvel at what Muhammad is accomplishing against Thompson relative to others who fought him. Consistently taking him down and mauling him. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 19, 2021

Manny Gamburyan

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Fuck Belal. — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) December 19, 2021

John Dodson

I'm a believer that @bullyb170 will be fighting for a title next year. What a way to dominate this fight #UFCFightnight — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 19, 2021

Michael Chiesa

Remember the name folks. That was a one sided pounding and @bullyb170 was swinging the hammer. #UFCVegas45 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021

Jared Gordon

My man!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! Love ya kid! @bullyb170 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

Jon Anik

Remember the Name. @bullyb170 rewarding the believers and quieting the naysayers. Top 5. Can't deny him now. @AnikFlorianPod — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 19, 2021

MMA Junkie

UFC

Farah Hannoun

Massive win for Belal Muhammad. Perfectly-executed game plan and was able to keep up that pace for all three rounds. Very impressive. #UFCVegas45 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 19, 2021

Mike Bohn

Mike Rhodes

Way to go @bullyb170 that’s work put in im not surprised!! — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) December 19, 2021

