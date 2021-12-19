Twitter reacts to Belal Muhammad’s win over ‘Wonderboy,’ callout of Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night 199
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Belal Muhammad pushed his unbeaten streak to seven on Saturday when earned a career-best win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 199.
Muhammad (20-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) beat a former UFC title challenger for the second consecutive fight when he beat Thompson (16-6-1 MMA, 11-6-1 UFC) by unanimous decision at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Muhammad’s victory over “Wonderboy” at UFC Fight Night 199.
MMA Junkie
The #UFCVegas45 co-main event is next as Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) meets Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) in a key welterweight bout.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/K8fdv2AJL4 pic.twitter.com/K3js2HHrkO
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 19, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Belal Muhammad +190
Stephen Thompson -220#UFCVegas45 | @ESPNPlus | #espnplus | @UFC 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 19, 2021
UFC
Time to go from dark horse ➡ contender!
Enter @BullyB170! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/OaG6cK7mOV
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 19, 2021
MMA Junkie
.@WonderboyMMA chums it up with the fans on his way to the octagon for the #UFCVegas45 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/QSnerP3nXy
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 19, 2021
Cageside Seats
R1 – Belal vs. Wonderboy – Wonderboy already using the side kick to keep Belal away. Belal trying front kicks to open space for shots, Wonderboy goes high with the side kick to the head. Belal shoots, but nope. Here comes Wonderboy!!! Kick to the head! #UFCVegas45
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 19, 2021
UFC
Wonderboy just doing Wonderboy things early!! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/ojuZWGXF14
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 19, 2021
Aaron Bronsteter
Love to see what Muhammad and Thompson are doing here in terms of earning points based on the scoring criteria. Both attempting damage, despite the change in position.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 19, 2021
UFC
Rock 'em sock 'em robots 👊🤖 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/gHmXjLKfuE
— UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021
Mookie Alexander
Good lord. Belal Muhammad is making sure everyone remembers the name.
— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 19, 2021
Matthew Wells
Lol, Wonderboy totally just used that fence grab to start momentum to get up. #UFCVegas45
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 19, 2021
Manny Gamburyan
https://twitter.com/MannyGamburyan/status/1472385832103284739
Kevin Iole
Belal takes first 10-9. Spent last minute or so throwing fists from top at Wonderboy
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 19, 2021
Sam Alvey
GREAT no stoppage mr dean!
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021
Mike Jackson
Big round right there for @bullyb170 #UFCVegas45
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 19, 2021
Nick Kalikas
In-Game Wagering Odds After Round 1 via @CircaSports
Belal Muhammad -265
Stephen Thompson +205#UFCVegas45 | @ESPNPlus | #espnplus | @UFC 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 19, 2021
Kenny Florian
One of the best first rounds I’ve seen someone fight against WB. Belal is on point so far.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021
John Hyon Ko
Belal doesn't get enough credit for his chin. #UFCVegas45
— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 19, 2021
Mike Bohn
Kind of sad watching Wonderboy's decline in real time. Belal Muhammad is doing a great job but was almost impossible to get some of these positions on Thompson a few years ago. #UFCVegas45
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 19, 2021
RJ Clifford
Wonderboy gave up 5 total takedowns in his last 15 fights combined.
Belal Muhammad has scored 5 takedowns in just a round and a half. #UFCVegas45
— RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) December 19, 2021
Damon Martin
Paul Felder deserves a $50K bonus for this one tonight:
"Somebody is chanting USA when Belal Muhammad is from Chicago, you idiot" #UFCVegas45
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 19, 2021
Maycee Barber
The commentary from @felderpaul is entertaining as always 💯 @ufc #UFCVegas45
— Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) December 19, 2021
Tommy Toe Hold
Wow, what a massive victory for Belal if he can finish or ride out the third and get the win.
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 19, 2021
Caposa
Belal is doing whatever the hell he wants to Thompson. Zero offense coming back
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 19, 2021
Nick Baldwin
Very impressive stuff from Muhammad over two rounds. Wonderboy needs a finish and stopping Belal is a tough task.
— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 19, 2021
Alan Jouban
Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021
Nick Kalikas
In-Game Wagering Odds After Round 2 via @CircaSports
Belal Muhammad -1500
Stephen Thompson +850#UFCVegas45 | @ESPNPlus | #espnplus | @UFC 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 19, 2021
Kenny Florian
Belal’s timing on is takedowns is on point. WB is just getting handled, wow!
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021
Khamzat Chimaev
🤣🤭
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 19, 2021
Kevin Iole
Just have to marvel at what Muhammad is accomplishing against Thompson relative to others who fought him. Consistently taking him down and mauling him.
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 19, 2021
Manny Gamburyan
https://twitter.com/MannyGamburyan/status/1472388540587671552
Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Fuck Belal.
— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) December 19, 2021
John Dodson
I'm a believer that @bullyb170 will be fighting for a title next year. What a way to dominate this fight #UFCFightnight
— John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 19, 2021
Michael Chiesa
Remember the name folks. That was a one sided pounding and @bullyb170 was swinging the hammer. #UFCVegas45
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021
Jared Gordon
My man!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! Love ya kid! @bullyb170
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021
Jon Anik
Remember the Name. @bullyb170 rewarding the believers and quieting the naysayers. Top 5. Can't deny him now. @AnikFlorianPod
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 19, 2021
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas45 results: Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
Full results: https://t.co/K8fdv2AJL4 pic.twitter.com/3qBr7rI4nt
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 19, 2021
UFC
𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑵𝑨𝑴𝑬!@BullyB170 with the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 win of his career 🎉 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/g3tU3FpSsO
— UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021
Farah Hannoun
Massive win for Belal Muhammad. Perfectly-executed game plan and was able to keep up that pace for all three rounds. Very impressive. #UFCVegas45
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 19, 2021
Mike Bohn
Belal Muhammad keeps rolling. #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/5ewsv0EkiF
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 19, 2021
Mike Rhodes
Way to go @bullyb170 that’s work put in im not surprised!!
— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) December 19, 2021
1
1