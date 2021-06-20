Twitter reacts to Anderson Silva’s upset of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing return
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Anderson Silva pulled off a sizable betting upset in his return to boxing on Saturday when he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, has long expressed a desire to step back into the boxing ring after having two fights prior to making a run in MMA to become an all-time great. Many believed the 46-year-old bit off more than he could chew in facing a former champion, but “The Spider” far exceeded expectations.
The Brazilian worked Chavez Jr. over for the majority of the eight rounds, landing some big shots, showboating and clearly enjoying himself en route to a split decision win.
Many walked away from Silva’s performance impressed. Check out the top Twitter reactions to his victory over Chavez Jr. in Mexico.
MMA Junkie
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1406460641183948802
Danny Segura
https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1406460141533339655
FiteTV
https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1406460102421405697
Danny Segura
https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1406461832718602241
Matthew Wells
https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1406462993941078016
Damon Martin
https://twitter.com/DamonMartin/status/1406463052338372609
Caposa
https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1406463667395248135
Mike Goldberg
https://twitter.com/GoldieOnTV/status/1406463804687278080
Ariel Helwani
https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1406464039404834829
MMA History Today
https://twitter.com/MMAHistoryToday/status/1406464748443553794
Shaun Al-Shatti
https://twitter.com/shaunalshatti/status/1406465001620054020
Matthew Wells
https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1406465744280428551
Greg Rosenstein
https://twitter.com/grosenstein/status/1406466191187529730
Brent Brookhouse
https://twitter.com/brentbrookhouse/status/1406466551843282946
Cris Cyborg
https://twitter.com/criscyborg/status/1406466963568697345
Nolan King
https://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1406467281085947905
Matthew Wells
https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1406467451345321984
Simon Samano
https://twitter.com/SJSamano/status/1406467754601811968
Brian Campbell
https://twitter.com/BCampbell/status/1406468989828620290
Danny Segura
https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1406470430777659393
Aaron Bronsteter
https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1406471245298900996
Marc Raimondi
https://twitter.com/marc_raimondi/status/1406471274046451712
John McCarthy
https://twitter.com/JohnMcCarthyMMA/status/1406471606608748547
1
1