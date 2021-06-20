Twitter reacts to Anderson Silva’s upset of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing return

Anderson Silva pulled off a sizable betting upset in his return to boxing on Saturday when he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, has long expressed a desire to step back into the boxing ring after having two fights prior to making a run in MMA to become an all-time great. Many believed the 46-year-old bit off more than he could chew in facing a former champion, but “The Spider” far exceeded expectations.

The Brazilian worked Chavez Jr. over for the majority of the eight rounds, landing some big shots, showboating and clearly enjoying himself en route to a split decision win.

Many walked away from Silva’s performance impressed. Check out the top Twitter reactions to his victory over Chavez Jr. in Mexico.

MMA Junkie

https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1406460641183948802

Danny Segura

https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1406460141533339655

FiteTV

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1406460102421405697

Danny Segura

https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1406461832718602241

Matthew Wells

https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1406462993941078016

Damon Martin

https://twitter.com/DamonMartin/status/1406463052338372609

Caposa

https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1406463667395248135

Mike Goldberg

https://twitter.com/GoldieOnTV/status/1406463804687278080

Ariel Helwani

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1406464039404834829

MMA History Today

https://twitter.com/MMAHistoryToday/status/1406464748443553794

Shaun Al-Shatti

https://twitter.com/shaunalshatti/status/1406465001620054020

Matthew Wells

https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1406465744280428551

Greg Rosenstein

https://twitter.com/grosenstein/status/1406466191187529730

Brent Brookhouse

https://twitter.com/brentbrookhouse/status/1406466551843282946

Cris Cyborg

https://twitter.com/criscyborg/status/1406466963568697345

Nolan King

https://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1406467281085947905

Matthew Wells

https://twitter.com/MrMWells/status/1406467451345321984

Simon Samano

https://twitter.com/SJSamano/status/1406467754601811968

Brian Campbell

https://twitter.com/BCampbell/status/1406468989828620290

Danny Segura

https://twitter.com/dannyseguratv/status/1406470430777659393

Aaron Bronsteter

https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1406471245298900996

Marc Raimondi

https://twitter.com/marc_raimondi/status/1406471274046451712

John McCarthy

https://twitter.com/JohnMcCarthyMMA/status/1406471606608748547

