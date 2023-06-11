Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes’ retirement after title defense vs. Irene Aldana at UFC 289

Amanda Nunes is once again a defending champion in the women’s bantamweight division after she defeated Irene Aldana in Saturday’s UFC 289 headliner.

Nunes (23-5 MMA, 16-2 UFC), who also holds gold at women’s featherweight, registered the first defense in her second reign at 135 pounds with a unanimous decision victory over Mexican challenger Aldana (14-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in the main event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

After the fight, Nunes retired from MMA competition.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Nunes’ title defense over Aldana at UFC 289.

MMA Junkie

THE MAIN EVENT IS HERE! Amanda Nunes defends her title against Irene Aldana. Will it be AND STILL or AND NEW? 🤔#UFC289 | Full coverage: https://t.co/58Dvpsk453 pic.twitter.com/9kd2rxsj1q — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 11, 2023

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Queen of the jungle 🦁 The Lioness ready to defend her bantamweight throne! #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Mu3qS5ABDj — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

UFC

Raquel Pennington

I want next end of story!!!! #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

Cageside Press

Nunes high kick misses but the front kick doesn't. Irene trying to find her range. Nunes front kick again. Nunes shoots and gets the takedown but Irene back to her feet. #UFC289 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 11, 2023

Yves Edwards

I see a ? Kick coming. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) June 11, 2023

Fight Ghost

Aldana fighting terrified so far #ufc289 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) June 11, 2023

Caposa

Front kicks up the middle are just landing at will for Amanda. Aldana seems a little frozen — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Think Irene is a little star struck right now maybe after the first she’ll b ok — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Michael Carroll

Unofficially, Nunes out-landed Aldana 25 to 6 in R1 but Aldana may have landed the biggest strike. It was basically R4 of Kara-France vs. Albazi. #UFC289 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) June 11, 2023

Sean Sheehan

10-9 Nunes. Aladana just didn't do enough. #UFC289 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 11, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Amanda is fighting perfect but has to be careful in boxing range. Alda will or should come out throwing bombs this round #ufc289 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Cageside Press

R2 – Nunes off the stool with a look that says she's got this. Irene does not want to get too close to Nunes. She's throwing shots out, but not hitting anything. Nunes lands the jab. Nunes front kick to the leg then 1-2, then kick clash. #UFC289 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 11, 2023

Luke Thomas

Aldana employing a high guard that was useful in countering Nunes once very nicely in the first, but otherwise, there's not enough activity. Nunes easily takes the first. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2023

Belal Muhammad

That’s why @VenezuelanVixen is the toughest test for Amanda she won’t respect her she has no fear in her — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Phil Murphy

Caposa

Nunes is doing quite literally anything she wants. Aldana seems in over her head. Needs to wake up in these next 5 minutes or this feels like it's over. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Not what I expected in this fight. Aldana needs to do more. Amanda gonna cruise to a W at this rate. I don’t blame her. Aldana needs to bring the fight or at least match the output. #UFC289 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023

Henry Cejudo

The pressing of Amanda with leg kicks is throwing Aldana off. Star stuck is a real thing. #ufc288 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Teddy Atlas

Nunes gradually taking her apart piece by piece. Chopping her down like tree. #UFC289 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 11, 2023

Derek Brunson

Nunes looks likes she’s playing on Rookie mode on UFC 4 😂😂😂 #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

Luke Thomas

I wouldn't put this performance on par with Penn fighting on the balls of his feet against Edgar, but Aldana's inherently defensive posture here is just not helping her get the job done. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Amanda playing with her food — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 11, 2023

Marion Reneau

Some easy takedowns from the champ! #UFC289 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 11, 2023

Phil Murphy

30-27, Nunes. This feels like a formality. Aldana doesn’t appear to have much tonight. #UFC289 — Phil Murphy™️ (@Phil_Sports) June 11, 2023

Danny Segura

I have it 30-27, Nunes. Aldana need to do more NOW. #UFC289 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 11, 2023

Matthew Wells

Nunes is on cruise control. We're firmly in Comeback of the Year territory if Aldana can pull this off. #UFC289 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) June 11, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Aldana needs to create a fight and look for the left hook. 3 -0 Nunes #ufc289 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Raquel Pennington

I would be in there fighting a war!!!! Instead I was made the back up!! 🤬😡 #UFC289 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 11, 2023

Sean O'Malley

This fight is crazy — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

Esther Lin

Irene 😢 seems so out of it, frozen — esther lin (@allelbows) June 11, 2023

Marion Reneau

Kevin Iole

Nunes up 40-35 after four. Aldana's corner ought to think of stopping this. Irene taking a lot of unnecessary punishment and she's not in the fight at all. #UFC289 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 11, 2023

Luke Thomas

Aldana is just jousting at this point. No setups. Just throwing and getting timed on virtually every exchange. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff

This is making me sad — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 11, 2023

Jed I. Goodman

40-36 Nunes. She is -10000 in Live Wagering.#UFC289 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 11, 2023

Sean O'Malley

Round 5. I got it 2-2 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 11, 2023

Ryan Clark

Henry Cejudo

This is where you take Risk. Close the distance and look for the left hook. Fight ain’t over till the fat lady sings. 4-0 Nunes #ufc288 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023

Derek Brunson

Nunes coach was like “don’t get greedy”, meanwhile we’re over here like “go for the finish” 😂😂😂 #UFC289 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 11, 2023

Stephanie Haynes

Why is the commentary team sounding like they're giving Amanda a sendoff? We need Bisping in there to counterbalance this career eulogy. #UFC289 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) June 11, 2023

Teddy Atlas

And as said after the first round, Nunes kept all her punches straight. No more mistakes. Great performance. #UFC289 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 11, 2023

Mike Bohn

Amanda Nunes completely thrashes Irene Alana for five rounds and moves up the UFC’s all-time title fights wins list. #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/vlLRAKejtG — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 11, 2023

Matthew Wells

Belal Muhammad

UFC

The Lioness DOMINATES all 5 rounds in this one 🦁 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/7dEyFi5C3v — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2023

MMA Junkie

#UFC289 results: Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)– to defend women's bantamweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/58Dvpsk453 pic.twitter.com/RPDTCeorDs — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 11, 2023

Matthew Wells

Amanda Nunes announces her retirement. #UFC289 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) June 11, 2023

MMA Junkie

Amanda Nunes has retired from MMA after her #UFC289 title defense. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MJPBLavXTm — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 11, 2023

UFC

Megan Olivi

Amanda, you are the GOAT. You deserve to enjoy all your time with your beautiful family. Thank you for the fights, the history and for the incredible memories. And personally, for the laughs and support in the private moments as well. See you at your Hall of Fame induction 🦁🐐 — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) June 11, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili

