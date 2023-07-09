Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkanovski’s destructive title defense vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski showed he’s still top of the heap in the featherweight division on Saturday when he defended the strap against Yair Rodriguez in the UFC 290 headliner.

After suffering his first octagon loss to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title bout in February, Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) returned to his proper weight and turned back interim titleholder Rodriguez (15-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) by fourth-round TKO in the International Fight Week main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Volkanovski’s title defense against Rodriguez at UFC 290.

IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME! Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez is minutes way. Prediction? 🤔#UFC290 | Full coverage: https://t.co/akWiLzav3r pic.twitter.com/YaXCjVvGuJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 9, 2023

Can interim become undisputed!?@PanteraUFC on his way to the Octagon at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/1lGIqf6kGh — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Back at 145lbs to defend his throne!@AlexVolkanovski ready for his return to featherweight at #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/t9EEewuTuX — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

MAIN EVENT TIME WHAT A NIGHT 🏆 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/qlzdtfFiDd — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 9, 2023

Volk pressuring and takes Yair down in the center — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 9, 2023

Being against the fence drastically reduces the threat of your guard. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Rodriguez needed a fast start and Volkanoski not letting him out of the driveway. He’s so smart. #UFC290 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 9, 2023

Julianna Peña doing her best Mrs. Alvarez impression. — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 9, 2023

Clear 10-9 round for Volkanovski — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 9, 2023

Cormier has no idea what he's talking about and he's just throwing words into the universe and it's honestly fascinating. — Suzanne (@SoozieCuzie) July 9, 2023

That’s it Volk going to grind this out. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 9, 2023

Damn, bruh. Volk is a savage. No cap!#UFC290 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 9, 2023

Looked like Volk ate a big shot there too, and recovered quickly. #UFC290 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 9, 2023

Yair Rodriguez could not afford one bit to let Alexander Volkanovski start like this. Down big after 10 minutes. Now needs the final 3 rounds or a finish to win. Good luck. #UFC290 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 9, 2023

It drives me crazy that the UFC counts may returns as takedowns, but I bet @ShaneSparksBTN is pumped. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 9, 2023

Volk’s understanding of his assignment position to position is extremely impressive. Where to turn, where to place weight, where to grip. It’s sharp. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) July 9, 2023

Wow what a chin on Volkanovski, he ate a counter right hand coming in like candy, then went to work in his space on mat. #UFC290 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 9, 2023

“Do not let him take you down” seems like maybe not terribly helpful advice for Rodriguez right now. I doubt he was getting taken down because he thought it was a good idea. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 9, 2023

DC is talking about Rodriguez as the "longer athlete" Volkanovski has the reach advantage. He's short, but he's long. — Phil Murphy © (@Phil_Sports) July 9, 2023

Just too good. Volk is unreal. What a right hook — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 9, 2023

#AndStill. One of, if not THE greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski. What a performance. #UFC290 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) July 9, 2023

Volk is a G.O.A.T. at 145. Calm, cool, calculated. Would love to see him against the talent at 155!! #UFC290 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 9, 2023

STILL KING OF THE FEATHERWEIGHTS 👑🇦🇺@AlexVolkanovski stops Yair Rodriguez in Round 3!! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/B4I8lR7WzD — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

#UFC290 results: Alexander Volkanovski (@AlexVolkanovski) def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:19 – to defend featherweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/akWiLzav3r pic.twitter.com/rRyAyxMgzV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 9, 2023

Thank God I got one! Lmao what a night…

Congrats to all the winners tonight. And for those who lost, on to the next one! IFW WAS AMAZING

Great card @Mickmaynard2

And @seanshelby#UFC290 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 9, 2023

