Twitter reacts to Alexa Grasso’s lopsided decision over Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212

Alexa Grasso emerged victorious from her first UFC headliner on Saturday when she defeated Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212.

Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) remained undefeated in four fights since moving up to women’s flyweight with a unanimous decision victory over Araujo (11-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in their main event showdown at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Grasso’s victory over Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212.

It's time! Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo are moments away from clashing in the #UFCVegas62 headliner. Play-by-play: https://t.co/JSKeK41V8j pic.twitter.com/M0zX1fomCY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 16, 2022

Ready to make a statement in her first ever main event! 😤 Here comes @AlexaGrasso! #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/UiEtQpETws — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 16, 2022

Grasso hanging on the feet but Araujo just landing with more impact. 10-9 the Brazilian #UFCVegas62 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) October 16, 2022

Such a great fight between these two, similar skill levels. Excited to see how round 2 starts I feel like it’s about to turn up @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 16, 2022

Grasso looking fast and sharrrp. That lhk comes up outta nowhere — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 16, 2022

Araujo perhaps slowing already — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2022

Grasso’s boxing is so crisp. #UFCVegas62 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) October 16, 2022

I love when as soon as a fighter gets an escape they jump right on their opponent. After holding someone down fighters are normally a little slower and a little bit demoralized after their opponent gets up. Perfect time to get right in their face and start to throw — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) October 16, 2022

20-18 Alexa Grasso Her boxing is so strong. She has some of the best hands in this entire division.#UFCVegas62 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 16, 2022

I agree she stole it back. 1-1 #UFCVegas62 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 16, 2022

I think Araujo has completed the download, now she's stopping Grasso's combos before they begin with short hooks — smoogy (@smoogymma) October 16, 2022

That was another close round. I have it 30-27 after Grasso. It may just be that she has a better poker face, but her strikes appear to be having the more immediate impact. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 16, 2022

Very close round but Grasso landed a few more sig strikes. 2-1 Grasso #UFCVegas62 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 16, 2022

If Grasso had about 5% more power I think she could have put Araujo down a few times. She's just a little small — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) October 16, 2022

I have it 40-36 for Grasso. The story of this fight has been her counters. She has been landing crisp, precise and powerful counters in every round that have swung rounds her way in an otherwise close fight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 16, 2022

2-2 heading into the last round. 5 minutes to win the fight. Very solid main event. #UFCVegas62 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) October 16, 2022

To everyone that said these ladies are not main event worthy, suck eggs — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) October 16, 2022

Such a close fight. Both these ladies are phenomenal strikers. #UFCVegas62 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) October 16, 2022

UFC

For the final time tonight we are headed to the judges! Drop those scorecards 👇 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/WRRMFu1t9A — UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS – Flyweight

9 – Valentina Shevchenko

4 – Alexa Grasso

4 – Katlyn Chookagian

4 – Manon Fiorot

4 – Casey O'Neill#UFCVegas62 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) October 16, 2022

UFC

Great fight ladies ! Our division is on fire 🔥 👏 #UFCVegas62 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 16, 2022

