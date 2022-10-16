Twitter reacts to Alexa Grasso’s lopsided decision over Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212
Alexa Grasso emerged victorious from her first UFC headliner on Saturday when she defeated Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212.
Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) remained undefeated in four fights since moving up to women’s flyweight with a unanimous decision victory over Araujo (11-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in their main event showdown at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Grasso’s victory over Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212.
MMA Junkie
It's time! Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo are moments away from clashing in the #UFCVegas62 headliner.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/JSKeK41V8j pic.twitter.com/M0zX1fomCY
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 16, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCVegas62 Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Viviane Araujo +200
Alexa Grasso -235@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) October 16, 2022
UFC
Out to shed the underdog tag!🇧🇷 @ViviAraujoMMA #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/CisamzNuis
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) October 16, 2022
UFC
Ready to make a statement in her first ever main event! 😤
Here comes @AlexaGrasso! #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/UiEtQpETws
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 16, 2022
UFC
Aquí vamos #México en las manos de @alexagrasso 🤜💥🤛 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/pkqDAsYXlD
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 16, 2022
John Hyon Ko
Grasso hanging on the feet but Araujo just landing with more impact. 10-9 the Brazilian #UFCVegas62
— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) October 16, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCVegas62 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After Round-1 via @CircaSports
Viviane Araujo +175
Alexa Grasso -225@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) October 16, 2022
Cody Gabrandt
Such a great fight between these two, similar skill levels. Excited to see how round 2 starts I feel like it’s about to turn up @ufc
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 16, 2022
Al Iaquinta
Grasso looking fast and sharrrp. That lhk comes up outta nowhere
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 16, 2022
Caposa
Araujo perhaps slowing already
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2022
Brian Campbell
Grasso’s boxing is so crisp. #UFCVegas62
— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) October 16, 2022
David Michaud
I love when as soon as a fighter gets an escape they jump right on their opponent. After holding someone down fighters are normally a little slower and a little bit demoralized after their opponent gets up. Perfect time to get right in their face and start to throw
— David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) October 16, 2022
Damon Martin
20-18 Alexa Grasso
Her boxing is so strong. She has some of the best hands in this entire division.#UFCVegas62
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 16, 2022
Alan Jouban
I agree she stole it back. 1-1 #UFCVegas62
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 16, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCVegas62 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After Round-2 via @CircaSports
Viviane Araujo +285
Alexa Grasso -385@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) October 16, 2022
Danny Segura
** Alexa Grasso's boxing. #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/41dmOBnpLk
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 16, 2022
Smoogy
I think Araujo has completed the download, now she's stopping Grasso's combos before they begin with short hooks
— smoogy (@smoogymma) October 16, 2022
Dan Ige
Great scrap ladies! #UFCVegas62
— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 16, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
That was another close round.
I have it 30-27 after Grasso.
It may just be that she has a better poker face, but her strikes appear to be having the more immediate impact.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 16, 2022
Alan Jouban
Very close round but Grasso landed a few more sig strikes. 2-1 Grasso #UFCVegas62
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 16, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCVegas62 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After Round-3 via @CircaSports
Viviane Araujo +440
Alexa Grasso -655@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) October 16, 2022
David Michaud
If Grasso had about 5% more power I think she could have put Araujo down a few times. She's just a little small
— David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) October 16, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
I have it 40-36 for Grasso.
The story of this fight has been her counters. She has been landing crisp, precise and powerful counters in every round that have swung rounds her way in an otherwise close fight.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 16, 2022
John Hyon Ko
2-2 heading into the last round. 5 minutes to win the fight. Very solid main event. #UFCVegas62
— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) October 16, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCVegas62 LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After Round-4 via @CircaSports
Viviane Araujo +350
Alexa Grasso -485@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) October 16, 2022
E. Casey Leydon
To everyone that said these ladies are not main event worthy, suck eggs
— E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) October 16, 2022
Jed I. Goodman
An over parlay was -110. pic.twitter.com/JHW9yBIm8S
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 16, 2022
Ode Osbourne
Such a close fight. Both these ladies are phenomenal strikers. #UFCVegas62
— Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) October 16, 2022
UFC
For the final time tonight we are headed to the judges! Drop those scorecards 👇 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/WRRMFu1t9A
— UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas62 results: Alexa Grasso (@AlexaGrasso) def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)
Full results: https://t.co/JSKeK41V8j pic.twitter.com/OlIUkj9A26
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 16, 2022
Michael Carroll
LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS – Flyweight
9 – Valentina Shevchenko
4 – Alexa Grasso
4 – Katlyn Chookagian
4 – Manon Fiorot
4 – Casey O'Neill#UFCVegas62
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) October 16, 2022
UFC
First main event, first 5 round victory for @AlexaGrasso! #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/dsqXgWu1HN
— UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022
Casey O'Neill
Great fight ladies ! Our division is on fire 🔥 👏 #UFCVegas62
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 16, 2022