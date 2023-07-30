Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s narrow victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Alex Pereira potentially positioned himself for a light heavyweight title shot on Saturday when he defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event.

Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), a former middleweight titleholder, emerged victorious in his 205-pound debut when he earned a split decision over Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) in the high-stakes bout at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

After Jamahal Hill recently relinquished the title, there’s an opportunity for two fighters to slide into the vacant title bout. Pereira may have done just that.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pereira’s victory over Blachowicz at UFC 291.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Alex Pereira makes his 205 lb. debut against Jan Blachowicz in just a few minutes. How do you think he'll do? 👇#UFC291 | Full coverage: https://t.co/MxceNeFbz8 pic.twitter.com/GUSB0t8MFU — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 30, 2023

UFC

UFC

Coming for another shot at LHW gold!@JanBlachowicz bringing the legendary Polish power to #UFC291! pic.twitter.com/XfzjAs40dv — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

MacMally

“I thought you said you were gonna test your striking against Pereira?” Jan Blachowicz: #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/7bNXpSK9dT — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) July 30, 2023

Bruno Massami

This is not good to Pereira… #UFC291 — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) July 30, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Blachowicz All of that time stopping Glover from drowning him in a river paying dividends for Pereira — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Limping a little back to the corner from Alex — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

UFC

STRONG first round for Blachowicz 💪 #UFC291 — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Ben Askren

That double was really well timed by Jan! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Jan is tired tired — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Jan looking gassed heading into the third. 19-19 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2023

Elevation getting to Jan?! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

I got it 1 round a piece! Pereira coming on strong after the TDs. Very interesting turn. #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

Lando Vannata

Did Jan not go to altitude to prepare for this fight?? — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Throw a knee up the middle — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

Cageside Press

Pereira firing leg kicks. Jan steps in, finishes a combo with a kick of his own. Another leg kick lands for Poatan. Jab to the body. Pereira showing considerable patience here in R3. #UFC291 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) July 30, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

29-28 Pereira Of all the fights to go the distance, I'm sure few had this one on their Bingo card. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2023

Alan Jouban

I got 2-1 Alex #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Paulo Costa

https://twitter.com/borrachinhamma/status/1685499167399899136?s=61&t=q4f0Xjzss3cH8Yek1zDJDA

Story continues

Farah Hannoun

Pereira not as aggressive as we usually see him but don’t forget he’s coming off a KO loss. Also has to be wary of the takedown. I expected him to press Jan more after the end of Round 2. Anybody’s fight but I think 29-28 Pereira. #UFC291 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) July 30, 2023

UFC

3 rounds in the books! Who won on your scorecards? 🧐 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/ANJqp4mPVJ — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

MMA Junkie

UFC

Jimi Manuwa

Not sure about that decision #UFC291 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie