Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s narrow victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291
Alex Pereira potentially positioned himself for a light heavyweight title shot on Saturday when he defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event.
Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), a former middleweight titleholder, emerged victorious in his 205-pound debut when he earned a split decision over Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) in the high-stakes bout at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
After Jamahal Hill recently relinquished the title, there’s an opportunity for two fighters to slide into the vacant title bout. Pereira may have done just that.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pereira’s victory over Blachowicz at UFC 291.
* * * *
MMA Junkie
Alex Pereira makes his 205 lb. debut against Jan Blachowicz in just a few minutes.
How do you think he'll do? 👇#UFC291 | Full coverage: https://t.co/MxceNeFbz8 pic.twitter.com/GUSB0t8MFU
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 30, 2023
UFC
A new hunt starts NOW 🏹 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/1JcHcHLBO6
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
UFC
Coming for another shot at LHW gold!@JanBlachowicz bringing the legendary Polish power to #UFC291! pic.twitter.com/XfzjAs40dv
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
MacMally
“I thought you said you were gonna test your striking against Pereira?”
Jan Blachowicz: #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/7bNXpSK9dT
— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) July 30, 2023
Bruno Massami
This is not good to Pereira… #UFC291
— Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) July 30, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
10-9 Blachowicz
All of that time stopping Glover from drowning him in a river paying dividends for Pereira
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Limping a little back to the corner from Alex
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023
UFC
STRONG first round for Blachowicz 💪 #UFC291
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
Ben Askren
That double was really well timed by Jan!
— Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Jan is tired tired
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
Jan looking gassed heading into the third.
19-19
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2023
Matt Brown
Elevation getting to Jan?!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
I got it 1 round a piece! Pereira coming on strong after the TDs. Very interesting turn. #UFC291
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023
Lando Vannata
Did Jan not go to altitude to prepare for this fight??
— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) July 30, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Throw a knee up the middle
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023
Cageside Press
Pereira firing leg kicks. Jan steps in, finishes a combo with a kick of his own. Another leg kick lands for Poatan. Jab to the body. Pereira showing considerable patience here in R3. #UFC291
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) July 30, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
29-28 Pereira
Of all the fights to go the distance, I'm sure few had this one on their Bingo card.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2023
Alan Jouban
I got 2-1 Alex #UFC291
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023
Paulo Costa
https://twitter.com/borrachinhamma/status/1685499167399899136?s=61&t=q4f0Xjzss3cH8Yek1zDJDA
Farah Hannoun
Pereira not as aggressive as we usually see him but don’t forget he’s coming off a KO loss. Also has to be wary of the takedown. I expected him to press Jan more after the end of Round 2. Anybody’s fight but I think 29-28 Pereira. #UFC291
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) July 30, 2023
UFC
3 rounds in the books!
Who won on your scorecards? 🧐 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/ANJqp4mPVJ
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFC291 results: Alex Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) def. Jan Blachowicz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Full coverage: https://t.co/MxceNeFJoG pic.twitter.com/WpABx4XTjn
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 30, 2023
UFC
BY SPLT DECISION!!@AlexPereiraUFC takes a CLOSE one over Blachowicz at #UFC291! pic.twitter.com/cWEOMioYTu
— UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023
Jimi Manuwa
Not sure about that decision #UFC291
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 30, 2023