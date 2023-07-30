Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s narrow victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Alex Pereira potentially positioned himself for a light heavyweight title shot on Saturday when he defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event.

Pereira (8-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), a former middleweight titleholder, emerged victorious in his 205-pound debut when he earned a split decision over Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) in the high-stakes bout at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

After Jamahal Hill recently relinquished the title, there’s an opportunity for two fighters to slide into the vacant title bout. Pereira may have done just that.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pereira’s victory over Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie