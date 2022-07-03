Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276

Mike
3 min read
  • Alex Pereira
    Brazilian kickboxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Sean Strickland
    American mixed martial artist

Alex Pereira likely solidified his first title shot on Saturday when he derailed the streak of Sean Strickland in the UFC 276 featured bout.

Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a former GLORY kickboxing champ, validated himself as a legitimate title contender when he defeated Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) by first-round knockout in the high stakes middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pereira’s victory over Strickland at UFC 276.

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Cageside Press

Andreas Hale

Mike Bohn

Derek Brunson

Jimi Manuwa

Brian Campbell

Aljamain Sterling

Erik Koch

Ben Askren

UFC

Ben Fowlkes

Derek Brunson

MMA Junkie

Teddy Atlas

UFC

UFC

Thiago Moises

John Morgan

