Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276

Alex Pereira likely solidified his first title shot on Saturday when he derailed the streak of Sean Strickland in the UFC 276 featured bout.

Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a former GLORY kickboxing champ, validated himself as a legitimate title contender when he defeated Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) by first-round knockout in the high stakes middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pereira’s victory over Strickland at UFC 276.

MMA Junkie

We move to the middleweight division for another striker's delight with potential title shot implications. Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is next at #UFC276! Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/qHpAvW0IG9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Cageside Press

Story continues

R1 – Sean vs. Alex – Alex with the leg kick. Then high kick. Sean in all guard mode, but he's trying to walk Alex down. Alex popping jabs out and leg kicks. Alex to the chest, Sean kicks back. Alex leg kick. Sean trying to get close to land the jab #UFC276 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) July 3, 2022

Andreas Hale

And Alex Pereira just killed Sean Strickland. Good grief. #UFC276 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 3, 2022

Mike Bohn

Alex Pereira gets it done and TKOs Sean Strickland. There's your new No. 1 contender at 185, folks. #UFC276 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 3, 2022

Derek Brunson

Damn that hook was vicious ! 🔥 #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Brian Campbell

Score one for anime. #UFC276 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) July 3, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

This guy must have sledgehammers for fists! That was INSANE!! #UFC276 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022

Erik Koch

Well god damn! Lol that was so nasty! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022

Ben Askren

Dang, Strickland was looking solid then 💥💥💥 ridiculous power from Periera — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

UFC

ALEX PEREIRA IS A REAL DAMN PROBLEM. 😱 You can NOT STAND with Poatan! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/UbD5FNyLII — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 3, 2022

Ben Fowlkes

That was cleeeeaaaan. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 3, 2022

Derek Brunson

Wrestling olympians ,Wrestling all Americans , Glory champs , bjj goats … the list goes on . No other division like so 💯 #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

MMA Junkie

Teddy Atlas

Strickland- Pereira, that’s the results when you don’t see the punch. #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 3, 2022

UFC

UFC

Thiago Moises

John Morgan

Big knockout from Alex Pereira at #UFC276, and it looks a title should could be next!!! pic.twitter.com/Td11T4fQhg — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 3, 2022

1

1