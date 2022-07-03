Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Alex PereiraBrazilian kickboxer and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
- Sean StricklandAmerican mixed martial artist
Alex Pereira likely solidified his first title shot on Saturday when he derailed the streak of Sean Strickland in the UFC 276 featured bout.
Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), a former GLORY kickboxing champ, validated himself as a legitimate title contender when he defeated Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) by first-round knockout in the high stakes middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pereira’s victory over Strickland at UFC 276.
MMA Junkie
We move to the middleweight division for another striker's delight with potential title shot implications.
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is next at #UFC276!
Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/qHpAvW0IG9
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC276 Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Sean Strickland -125
Alex Pereira +105@UFC | @ESPN | @ABCNetwork | #UFCFightWeek 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) July 3, 2022
UFC
All set for the battle is Alex Pereira! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/ijSlg1kpLA
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 3, 2022
Cageside Press
R1 – Sean vs. Alex – Alex with the leg kick. Then high kick. Sean in all guard mode, but he's trying to walk Alex down. Alex popping jabs out and leg kicks. Alex to the chest, Sean kicks back. Alex leg kick. Sean trying to get close to land the jab #UFC276
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) July 3, 2022
Andreas Hale
And Alex Pereira just killed Sean Strickland. Good grief. #UFC276
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 3, 2022
Mike Bohn
Alex Pereira gets it done and TKOs Sean Strickland. There's your new No. 1 contender at 185, folks. #UFC276
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 3, 2022
Derek Brunson
Damn that hook was vicious ! 🔥 #UFC276
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Shitttt #UFC276
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 3, 2022
Brian Campbell
Score one for anime. #UFC276
— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) July 3, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
This guy must have sledgehammers for fists! That was INSANE!! #UFC276
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022
Erik Koch
Well god damn! Lol that was so nasty!
— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022
Ben Askren
Dang, Strickland was looking solid then 💥💥💥 ridiculous power from Periera
— Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022
UFC
ALEX PEREIRA IS A REAL DAMN PROBLEM. 😱
You can NOT STAND with Poatan! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/UbD5FNyLII
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 3, 2022
Ben Fowlkes
That was cleeeeaaaan.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 3, 2022
Derek Brunson
Wrestling olympians ,Wrestling all Americans , Glory champs , bjj goats … the list goes on . No other division like so 💯 #UFC276
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFC276 results: Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:36
Play-by-play: https://t.co/VK05i80oF6 pic.twitter.com/Qm0J34dkr2
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Strickland- Pereira, that’s the results when you don’t see the punch. #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 3, 2022
UFC
DON'T PLAY WITH THE POWER OF POATAN 🤯
[ #UFC276 | #UFCFightWeek | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/f2ejdXxGz3 ] pic.twitter.com/mxp7nhek3P
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
UFC
Top 5 look out, here comes Alex Pereira 😤
[ #UFC276 | #UFCFightWeek | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/f2ejdXg5Hv ] pic.twitter.com/qfc69dy2vq
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
Thiago Moises
Future champion ? #UFC276
— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) July 3, 2022
John Morgan
Big knockout from Alex Pereira at #UFC276, and it looks a title should could be next!!! pic.twitter.com/Td11T4fQhg
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 3, 2022
1
1