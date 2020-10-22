FM Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Bihar, Twitter Reacts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 22 October, released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto is titled ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’.

BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all the people in Bihar once ICMR approves a vaccine.

As soon as #COVID19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/x4VjVmkA3Q — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Sitharaman stated that “as soon as coronavirus vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,” reported ANI.

Twitter raised eyebrows at the announcement and questioned if it was fair to make the announcement.

Free For All OR Free For None...

View photos

Questions Raised

View photos

So the Announcement Implies...

View photos

Umm...

View photos