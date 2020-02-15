Can Twitter predict the Championship 4?

If there‘s one thing true about the users of social media, it‘s that they‘re always right, no matter the subject. Post an opinion about anything at all, and somebody will tell you what‘s actually correct.

With this foundational characteristic of Internet users in mind, I once again set out to put this rule to the test: Can people on Twitter guess the Championship 4 — the four drivers who will compete for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title and Bill France Cup — before the 2020 season even begins?

This is the third year I posed the question to the larger Twitter populace. In 2018, nobody guessed correctly. Last year, things went a little better; we had two correct predictions.

For the most part, there have been plenty of predictions that are reasonable-sounding — at least right now. The Kyle Busches, the Denny Hamlins, the Joey Loganos (or is it Joeys Logano?) — the usual suspects. Basically, the drivers who NASCAR.com‘s fantasy experts would pick.

Plus, we‘ve got some bold predictions, like Daytona 500 polesitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the Championship 4.

Or Ryan Newman soaring into the championship round.

Or picks that could be interpreted in different ways.

Or picks that I suppose could end up technically accurate, though no driver names were provided.

It‘s even possible to fan so hard for your driver you think they alone will occupy the entirety of the Championship 4.

And, of course, the examples of the Internet doing Internet things and making a mockery of this VERY SERIOUS contest, for which there is no prize.

Excellent use of Make My Driver!

Certainly don‘t disagree with this one.

If you want in — because if somebody else doesn‘t know it all, you do — reply to the original tweet with your Championship 4 picks. Be forewarned, though: if you miss all four picks, I‘ll most definitely shame you on NASCAR.com later.

We‘ll unearth this time capsule in November when the Championship 4 is decided the week between Martinsville and Phoenix, and see which — if any — pixel prognosticators proved prescient and picked perfectly.

