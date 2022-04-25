Twitter poised to reach deal to sell company to Elon Musk, reports say

Twitter may be close to a deal to sell the company to Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk.

According to published reports, Twitter could announce details of the deal as soon as Monday. The deal would be worth about$43 billion in cash, Reuters reports.

Twitter and Musk were negotiating details, including when a potential deal might close and any fees paid if the deal fell through, The New York Times reports.

Shares of Twitter rose 4.8% in premarket trading Monday.

Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last week, Musk said he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter and had been continuing to negotiate with the company.

TWITTER UNDER ELON MUSK: What Twitter would look like if Tesla and SpaceX billionaire CEO was running it

EXCLUSIVE: Asian women are shut out of leadership at America's top companies. Our data shows why.

INFLATION'S IMPACT: This economist bucks conventional wisdom on curbing inflation. His solution isn't easy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter's largest shareholder, now wants to buy the social media company.

Musk has criticized how strictly Twitter moderates content on its platform. “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" he tweeted this month.

Musk has scooped up a 9% stake in the company, which made him Twitter's largest shareholder earlier this month. Twitter responded by announcing plans to have Musk join its board of directors. That deal would have prevented Musk from owning more than 14.9% of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he's a board member and for 90 days after.

Days later, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that Musk had decided not to join the board. Musk then confirmed, in a regulatory filing, that he planned to acquire the company.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in the proposal. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Story continues

Contributing: Scott Gleeson, Maria Jimenez Moya, The Associated Press

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk, Twitter poised to reach deal on a sale, reports say