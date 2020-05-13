Twitter Permanently Suspends Pro-Trump YouTuber Joey Salads, Who Once Urinated Into His Own Mouth

Joey Salads, a YouTuber best known for once urinating into his own mouth who is also a failed congressional candidate and vocal supporter of Donald Trump, has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Daily Dot that Salads, real name Joseph Saladino, was kicked off because of “repeated violations of our platform manipulation and spam policy.” Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Attempts to contact Salads were unsuccessful.

Salads is of course most famous for the time he filmed himself urinating into his own mouth — he has since insisted he never swallowed. He’s also known for his YouTube channel on which he posts “pranks,” like the time in 2017 that he uploaded a video in which he wore a swastika armband, that have been widely criticized as racist, as well as amateurish.

Salads announced in 2019 that he intended to run for congress, for the Staten Island seat currently occupied by Freshman Democrat Max Rose. He raised around $66,000 for the campaign, but dropped out at the end of 2019, and endorsed Republican Joe Calderera.

Salads also once filed a formal complaint and threatened to sue Democratic congressional representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she blocked him following repeated unsuccessful attempts to spark a Twitter fight with her.

