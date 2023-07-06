Twitter Panics Over Threads’ Ascent, Threatens to Sue

Getty

Meta’s Twitter clone, Threads, has amassed a giant user base in less than a day, and Twitter’s top brass are evidently spooked.

Soon after the launch, a Twitter attorney accused Meta of the “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” in a letter to Mark Zuckerberg obtained by Semafor.

The lawyer, Alex Spiro—a close Musk confidante—added that Twitter “reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta.”

By Thursday morning, more than 30 million people had signed up for Threads, according to Zuckerberg. As of the middle of last year, Twitter had 238 million monthly active users.

Spiro claimed that a roster of ex-Twitter staffers with “access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information” had facilitated Meta’s alleged theft, though an unnamed source at Meta disputed that allegation to Semafor. “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee—that’s just not a thing,” the person said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

