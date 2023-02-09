Twitter outage sees users told they are over daily tweet limit

Twitter logo displayed on smartphone screen

Some Twitter users were unable to tweet on Wednesday after the website experienced technical problems.

Account holders received a message saying: "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

The outage-tracking website DownDetector reported the glitch at just before 22:00 GMT.

Elon Musk has slashed Twitter's workforce over the last few months since he acquired the platform last October for $44bn (£36.5bn).

Last month the Tesla and SpaceX boss said Twitter had about 2,300 employees - down from around 8,000 when he took over.

For months experts have been warning that such deep cuts could cause technical issues, though it is not yet clear if the reduced headcount was to blame for Wednesday's outage.

It appears part of the outage was soon fixed, with many users reporting they could tweet.

Some reported being notified by Twitter that they were over the 2,400-tweet-per-day limit, even if they had not posted on Wednesday.

Account holders had also reported problems with Twitter messages. Several users said they could not access TweetDeck - a dashboard that can be used with Twitter.

It's not yet clear how many people were affected.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," Twitter said.

In recent weeks many users have complained of bugs while using Twitter - including some claiming they could increase the reach of tweets if they locked their accounts.

Tech news website The Information reported that Mr Musk had told Twitter employees to pause on new feature development "in favour of maximising system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up".