Twitter has no chill after LeBron destroys Raptors in Game 2
For Raptors fans, the only thing uglier than Thursday night’s Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers may have been the response on social media.
LeBron James, who has made crushing Toronto’s playoff hopes an annual tradition, dropped 43 points on the Raptors in a dominant win. Toronto still has no solution for its LeBron problem and it didn’t take long for the kind folks on Twitter to let the Raptors have it.
The notion that LeBron owns Toronto quickly came to life with #LeBronto, a hashtag that surprisingly took this long to become a thing. Before long it was trending and, man, you guys are good! You’ve also got absolutely no chill whatsoever but, hey, I suppose the Raptors teed this one up for you.
It’s savage work, but even a Raptors fan can admit that it’s funny stuff.
Just waiting for that #LeBronto photoshop now … pic.twitter.com/5Nf8dFvBCD
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) May 4, 2018
Ask and thou shall receive.#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LwI1uh7HNl
— Myth Addict (@MythAddict) May 4, 2018
“You see #LeBronto is trending on Twitter?” pic.twitter.com/3ZY4Jw25fM
— Ryan Mac (@mac_attackMMA) May 4, 2018
Yall better address him as LeThanos while he’s playing in #LeBronto pic.twitter.com/s4RBp0Xlbg
— Willie Scheming (@KingRJ22) May 4, 2018
“ The Raptors are a different team this year”
LeBron:#LeBronto pic.twitter.com/AjAfIdzXDT
— Sadek (@sadek___) May 4, 2018
made this last year. still accurate. #LeBronto pic.twitter.com/ZFe8zUkcRY
— Shake (@dopeboySHAKE) May 4, 2018
LeBron Snow, The King in The North #GameOfThrones #Cavs #WhateverItTakes #Raptors #LeBronto pic.twitter.com/X2Ljjc1JDI
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 4, 2018
“He scored 43 points?” #LeBronto pic.twitter.com/WHs5WvuCSg
— Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) May 4, 2018
Live look at #Raptors fans in #LeBronto pic.twitter.com/MTV4abjsmR
— TheColi.com (@THE_COLI) May 4, 2018
J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson are ready to leave #Lebronto pic.twitter.com/9CEUqbwN35
— Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) May 4, 2018
