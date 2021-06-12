Twitter Mailbag: Should Nate Diaz get next title shot if he beats Leon Edwards at UFC 263?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Questions on your mind about recent happenings in the UFC or sport of MMA in general? MMA Junkie’s Twitter Mailbag is here – and this week, @mma_kings answers:
Should Nate Diaz be next in line for a welterweight title shot if he defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 263?
What is the path to victory for Diaz against Edwards?
Will UFC 263 mark Demian Maia’s last fight?
Will Israel Adesanya’s takedown defense hold up vs. Marvin Vettori?
Who’s next at flyweight after Deiveison Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2?
Watch the video above for answers to those questions.
To ask a question of your own, follow @MMAjunkie on Twitter and let us know.
List
UFC 263 breakdown: Nate Diaz is a big underdog vs. Leon Edwards. Does he have a shot?