Twitter lights up Ellie Goulding for fringy headwear during Cowboys' halftime show
The NFL's marquee holiday game, the 4:30 p.m. ET matchup hosted by the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, is seen by millions of revelers. A lot of them had fun with the odd-looking halftime show Thursday.
British musical star Ellie Goulding took the stage wearing a . . . distinctive black-and-white outfit topped by something that could have been pilfered from a boisterious holiday party.
MORE: Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Twitter couldn't help but notice. Some of the reactions invoked "SpongeBob SquarePants," "A Christmas Story" and even the "Anchorman" franchise. A sample:
Ellie Goulding looking like she’s trying to lure a Seabear. pic.twitter.com/D9omnghl8u
— Miranda (@miranda_alfaro_) November 28, 2019
Ellie Goulding came out like #BUFvsDAL pic.twitter.com/eXp3aVz9cf
— Cole Ortner (@ColeOrtner) November 28, 2019
Ellie goulding @ AT&T Stadium pic.twitter.com/ozTrB00yfe
— tiffanytwisted94 (@trwood94) November 28, 2019
Cowboys: You can’t have a worse performance than our 1st half
Ellie Goulding: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/nC5pxSX7Zx
— Peter Mallett (@peter_mallett93) November 28, 2019
Ellie Goulding walking off the stage. pic.twitter.com/WSTRmmYJkZ
— Tellito (@TellStevens) November 28, 2019
Why is Ellie Goulding doing the half time show in Dallas and why is she doing Sia cosplay pic.twitter.com/nnbQVSiIKS
— beans (@full_hearts) November 28, 2019
gonna tell my kids this was Ellie Goulding pic.twitter.com/WqQI3YXrSu
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 28, 2019
Ellie Goulding is dressed up like Faith Hill if Faith Hill dressed up like Garth Brooks pic.twitter.com/6pzzIfkypw
— Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) November 28, 2019
Ellie Goulding when asked what she wanted to wear for this.... pic.twitter.com/yMHh5ZSFkp
— b. (@b_heintzz) November 28, 2019
The host team, meanwhile, was giving off a bad look on the field. After the Cowboys' 26-15 loss to the Bills, all of North Dallas may be singing, "Turn out the lights/The party's over" for longtime coach Jason Garrett on Black Friday.