Twitter Has Kamala Harris' Back During Tonight's VP Debate

From Marie Claire

On Wednesday, October 7, vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris took the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, to debate against Vice President Mike Pence. The nation didn't know what to expect after last week's disaster, otherwise known as the first presidential debate, but it's safe to say things are a bit more...vice presidential tonight, and Twitter couldn't be more thrilled with Harris' debate performance so far. After all, it's a milestone in itself that a Black, South-Asian woman is on our TV screens right now.

Currently, Harris and Pence are separated by plexiglass after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. Both Senator Harris and Vice President Pence tested negative for COVID-19, but Harris' team demanded that proper safety protocols be in place at tonight's debate. Naturally, the first topic of discussion was the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed over 210,000 Americans, and Harris reinforced the need for competent leadership that's been lacking under the Trump and Pence administration.

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it's taking additional health and safety precautions at the #VPdebate, including the use of plexiglass, in the wake of President Trump's positive diagnosis.



Here's what the inside of the debate hall looks like. https://t.co/aceoEaDiC1 pic.twitter.com/17yHeBpedY



— CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2020

See the best reactions to Harris' VP debate performance thus far, below.





She’s swinging right out the gate #Debates2020 — Sarah Lerner, Quaranteacher (@mrs_lerner) October 8, 2020

Ok, sis...let’s go, you got this!💪🏾❤️🤍💙 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) October 8, 2020

Composure. Strength. Grace. Getting her point across, without hysterics or yelling. THIS is how you debate. Thank you, Senator Harris. #Debates2020 — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) October 8, 2020

She is so good — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 8, 2020







“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.” 👏👏👏 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 8, 2020

“that’s fine, I’m Kamala” gonna be on shirts by morning — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 8, 2020

Good luck to our next VP, whoever she might be. #Debates2020 — laura_studarus (@Laura_Studarus) October 8, 2020

You Might Also Like