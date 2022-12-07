Twitter investigated after Musk builds bedrooms in offices

Elon Musk Twitter takeover bedrooms San Francisco - AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Twitter is said to be under investigation by authorities in San Francisco following reports Elon Musk has built bedrooms in the company's headquarters.

Several offices and conference rooms in Twitter’s building have been converted into small sleeping quarters as Mr Musk attempts to stamp control on the social media company.

But San Francisco building inspectors have launched an investigation into the matter and have contacted Twitter management to set up a site inspection, according to local media reports.

One official in the city’s department of building inspection added: “We need to make sure the building is being used as intended.”

Twitter employees returning to work on Monday discovered some rooms had been fitted with bare mattresses and curtains, while one even contained a plant.

A photo of one converted bedroom shared with Forbes, which first reported the move, showed a bright orange carpet, a queen-sized bed, a wooden bedside table with a lamp and two office armchairs.

It is not clear how many rooms have been converted, but a source told Forbes there could be between four and eight bedrooms on each floor.

“It’s not a good look,” the source said. “It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up.”

Another source told Forbes: “People are already putting in late nights, so it makes sense to an extent.”

The makeshift sleeping quarters highlight the extent of the turmoil at Twitter following Elon Musk’s troubled $44bn takeover.

The world’s richest person has sacked half the company’s workforce – around 3,700 employees – while many more have left of their own accord.

The company is facing multiple class action lawsuits from former employees who claim they were not given enough notice before the sackings.

In an email to remaining staff, Mr Musk outlined his vision for “Twitter 2.0”, in which staff would be need to be “extremely hardcore”, working “long hours at high intensity”.

He has also scrapped Twitter’s home working policy and ordered staff back to the office.

Shortly after his takeover, Mr Musk claimed he would work and sleep at Twitter’s headquarters “until the org is fixed”.

He has previously also boasted of sleeping at Tesla’s factory in California.