Flashing ‘X’ removed at Twitter HQ after neighbours complain

Workers taking down the X sign above Twitter's HQ in San Francisco

A brightly flashing “X” sign that was installed on the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter has been taken down just days after it was put up.

The city’s building inspectors said on Monday they had received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week.

That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits. For a time, the “er” at the end of “Twitter” remained up due to the abrupt halt of the sign takedown.

The illuminated X logo was installed on the roof of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco

City officials had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed on Friday on top of the downtown building.

While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.

Those living nearby complained about the pulsing white light, which particularly impacts those in high-rise buildings opposite the HQ.

San Francisco’s department of building inspection has twice attempted to inspect the logo, on Friday and again on Saturday, but were denied access by staff who said the sign was temporary, according to the city’s building complaints tracker.

Neighbours disturbed by the new addition include Christopher Beale, who told CBS News: “It’s hard to describe how bright it made the intersection”.

People living nearby in high-rise buildings are not happy about the pulsing white light

He said the strobing light is “like a flash of lightning going off” and said he could not watch a film in the room which faces the building even with the curtains drawn.

Patricia Wallinga, who also lives across the street from the sign, said she thought the lights were “lightning” or a “police siren”.

“I was very confused,” she said.

“This building, it’s largely rent controlled. There are a lot of seniors who live there, I’m sure, I’m absolutely sure that this is a danger especially to them. It’s such a clown show.”

It came after police stopped workers removing the old logo from the side of the building, saying they had not taped off the footpath to keep pedestrians safe.

Replacement letters and symbols require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building”, Patrick Hannan, the spokesman for the department of building inspection, said earlier this week.

He said: “Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation.”

X to remain in San Francisco

The building was subject to a separate investigation in December over concerns Mr Musk had built bedrooms for workers.

The rebranding is the latest major change since he bought Twitter in October last year for $44 billion (£34.3 billion).

A 2011 lease specifically bans rooftop and exterior signs, apart from the “blade sign” that previously said “@twitter “, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mr Musk said the company would remain in San Francisco despite offers to move elsewhere.

“Many have offered rich incentives for X (formerly known as Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco”, he wrote on X.

“Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend,” he added

The Telegraph has contacted Twitter for comment.