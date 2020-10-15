Twitter hit by widespread outage

Social media site Twitter has crashed, causing problems for users across the world.

The Down Detector website said there had been more than 10,000 reports of problems since shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday.

Users from the UK and across the world were sent error messages including “something went wrong” and “Tweet failed: There’s something wrong. Please try again later”.

Twitter users are receiving error messages from the social media platform after outages were reported in the UK and around the world (PA).

Tweetdeck has also been affected by the outage, with users unable to load their lists or create new searches.

According to Down Detector’s live outage map, major issues had been reported in the UK, US, Japan, and south Australia by 11.30pm.

Screen grab from Twitter on Thursday evening, showing a feed not loading after users reported issues with the social media network (PA).

A message on Twitter’s status page said the company was “investigating irregularity with Twitter APIs (application programming interface)” with “more updates to come”.

Twitter has been contacted for more information.