Twitter hilariously reacts to report that 76ers' Bryan Colangelo is linked to secret Twitter accounts

Philadelphia 76ers director of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo came under fire on Tuesday night after a report from The Ringer linked him to five secret Twitter accounts that were used to criticize NBA players, coaches, executives and disclose sensitive team information.

The internet, right on cue, blew up.

Joel Embiid’s reaction to the news was by far the best.

Embiid was one of the players who was criticized by the accounts — which seems strange considering they may have come from someone within his own organization.

He clearly thought so too.




He even started liking some of the tweets, too.


Many other prominent sports figures hopped in on the action, too, including Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, Boston Celtics general manager Dann Ainge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.







Even teams from other leagues got in on the action.



Though the Colorado Rockies may have misunderstood how to do it.


Many also came to the conclusion that nobody on Twitter is actually who they say they are.


Some of the best tweets that surfaced, though, were the ones when the burner accounts defended Colangelo.


Colangelo denied repeatedly on Tuesday that he had anything to do with four of the five Twitter accounts mentioned in The Ringer’s report, and called the storyline “disturbing to me on many levels.”

