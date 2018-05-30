Twitter hilariously reacts to report that 76ers' Bryan Colangelo is linked to secret Twitter accounts

Philadelphia 76ers director of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo came under fire on Tuesday night after a report from The Ringer linked him to five secret Twitter accounts that were used to criticize NBA players, coaches, executives and disclose sensitive team information.

The internet, right on cue, blew up.

Joel Embiid’s reaction to the news was by far the best.

Embiid was one of the players who was criticized by the accounts — which seems strange considering they may have come from someone within his own organization.

He clearly thought so too.





Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018





Joel Embiid: "eventful night lmao….I don't believe it though" pic.twitter.com/yw7jQ7aINb — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 30, 2018





He even started liking some of the tweets, too.

He’s liking the burner tweets now. pic.twitter.com/dwwGqVIRVA — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 30, 2018

Many other prominent sports figures hopped in on the action, too, including Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, Boston Celtics general manager Dann Ainge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

You need two blue checks to confirm you are not a burner https://t.co/eZPp2KZ3hg — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018





Actually , that was back in the day. As of the new TPA (Twitter Posting Agreement ) every NBA exec gets assigned 7 burner accounts. Let me know if I can help you get a for your accounts. BTW, loved your burner account names. @moreymeister is my fave. #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/SRn6vH6PBd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018





So there are still two more burner accounts? Can Cyber Dust help? https://t.co/7LTrnF9uA0 — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018





Dude. I know you have been busy, but we all get our TPS reports weekly. This one had the cover letter that clearly stated “Burner Accounts”. So yes, you have 2 left. And @DustMessaging is for DMs of course. HMU there w any ? #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/eFV1vyjB9Y — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018





The best part about this is Ainge is definitely @isjanosnba and everybody loves it — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 30, 2018









Even teams from other leagues got in on the action.

@World_Wide_Wob how are you holding up? we promise we have no burner accounts. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 30, 2018





*Makes sure to unclick burner accounts* This 5-3-6 double play was phenomenal!#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/ML1i0oEygV — Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) May 30, 2018





Though the Colorado Rockies may have misunderstood how to do it.

keep up the great work @rockies you are the best twitter account in the world and the best team inthe @mlb n everyone should try to be just like u — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 30, 2018





Many also came to the conclusion that nobody on Twitter is actually who they say they are.

I assume every person I talk to on twitter now is either KD or Bryan Colangelo — CJ Trusty (@CJTrusty) May 30, 2018





Some of the best tweets that surfaced, though, were the ones when the burner accounts defended Colangelo.

I agree, i think Colangelo's reorganization of the franchise and his good work area making Hinkie look better than he could've made himself — Eric jr (@AlVic40117560) July 15, 2017





Colangelo denied repeatedly on Tuesday that he had anything to do with four of the five Twitter accounts mentioned in The Ringer’s report, and called the storyline “disturbing to me on many levels.”

