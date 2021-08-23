Twitter Flooded with Memes After Spider Man No Way Home Trailer Allegedly Leaks Online

Entertainment Bureau
·2 min read

Netizens were in for a surprise recently as the trailer of Spider Man: No Way Home, the upcoming movie in the Spider Man franchise, allegedly leaked on social media in a very low resolution video. Some tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement. “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner,” the message read. Spider–Man: No Way Home is currently slated to arrive in theaters December 17. The movie has been filming through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, many netizens took to social media to react to the trailer leak and flooded Twitter with memes. Some accounts shared what appeared to be the trailer while others reacted to the firestorm the alleged leaker might face. There have been rumours about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return to the franchise and what is believed to be the Spider Man: No Way Home trailer has stoked fan frenzy further.

It is also rumoured that Spider Man: No Way Home also ties up with upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and so Benedict Cumberbatch will also be seen in the film.

