Twitter finally rolls out DM search bar for Android users that lets users search for old conversations
Twitter is now rolling out a DM search bar feature for Android users. The feature will allow users to search for old chats faster rather than scrolling through all the conversations in their DMs. It will also let users search for a message throughout their DMs history and not just recent chats. Apparently, the feature is an "improved version" of the existing search feature, which was introduced to iOS in 2019.
We've brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones.
Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We're working on releasing that later this year! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6
" Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 13, 2021
Twitter is also expected to add a search option that will allow users to search for specific words or content they have shared in DMs. This feature is being anticipated to arrive later this year. The social media platform is also working on letting the users search the content of messages, rather than just the sender.
"We've brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones," reads the tweet. "Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We're working on releasing that later this year!", Twitter tweeted.
Recently, the company introduced a new font family that is expected to roll out on the web versions of the app shortly. The new sans serif font family is called Chirp. It includes fonts such as Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular fonts. The new font was reported by Gadgets 360. Reportedly, it was visible on macOS devices but not on Windows devices. Some speculations around this suggest that the new font family may have been released across different platforms too. However, the company denied commenting on it and told the publication that it does not "have any further information to share at this time".
Also See: Twitter earned $86 million in latest quarter, revenue grew 28 percent
Twitter now allows users to add virtual tip jars to their accounts so others can support their tweets
Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief in India across Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA
Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.