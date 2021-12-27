Twitter Fans Petition To Bring Back Andrew Garfield for 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3'

Joyce Li
·2 min read

This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tom Holland complete his Spider-Man trilogy and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to the storyline in the new film. Fans have now expressed that they would like to see Garfield back on the big screen to complete his own Spider-Man trilogy. A large group of netizens has taken to Twitter to make the hashtag #MakeTASM3 a reality, hoping that Sony and Marvel will be releasing The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

While The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received notoriously poor reviews, fans have recently rekindled their love for Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. The third installment was originally canceled in 2015. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Andrew Garfield deserves his own Spider-Man trilogy. Let's come together to make sure he gets it and trend #MakeTASM3 worldwide today." The user's sentiments were echoed throughout with many others voicing their support online.

Check out some of the tweets below.

In other entertainment news, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the biggest movie of 2021.

