Twitter Fans Petition To Bring Back Andrew Garfield for 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3'

This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tom Holland complete his Spider-Man trilogy and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to the storyline in the new film. Fans have now expressed that they would like to see Garfield back on the big screen to complete his own Spider-Man trilogy. A large group of netizens has taken to Twitter to make the hashtag #MakeTASM3 a reality, hoping that Sony and Marvel will be releasing The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

While The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received notoriously poor reviews, fans have recently rekindled their love for Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. The third installment was originally canceled in 2015. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Andrew Garfield deserves his own Spider-Man trilogy. Let's come together to make sure he gets it and trend #MakeTASM3 worldwide today." The user's sentiments were echoed throughout with many others voicing their support online.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Andrew Garfield deserves his own Spider-Man trilogy. Let’s come together to make sure he gets it and trend #MakeTASM3 worldwide today ♥️? pic.twitter.com/coPEFsiYoW — ?????? ?? ??????????? (@Itssan17) December 25, 2021

Now I’m seeing a lot of make TASM 3 tweets, and even though TASM 2 wasn’t all that amazing, I still want Andrew to receive a closure for his films cause he absolutely fucking deserves it. Make it happen Sony and Marvel. #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/IhBZV1QIPE — Sentinel ? (@Sentinel_OpsYT) December 19, 2021

The amount of joy I have to see people showing love for Andrew Garfield’s #SpiderMan and demanding #MakeTASM3 is through the roof?? let’s make it happen somehow! pic.twitter.com/zqSxujV8nZ — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) December 20, 2021

Andrew Garfield did an incredible job in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and it has always bothered me that his performance was so overlooked.



He deserves the chance to end his Spidey’s story in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/ZTmJxuUf2i — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) December 20, 2021

In other entertainment news, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the biggest movie of 2021.