Twitter Fact-Checks Gajendra Chauhan's Claim of Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On 1 April, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that megastar Rajinikanth would be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award, for his contribution to Indian cinema. On 11 July, Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan took to Twitter to announce that he was awarded the "Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Award" for 2021.

Posting a picture with an award, he wrote, "Honoured- I hv been awarded Legend Dada Saheb Phalke award 2021 today in Mumbai for my work in Indian Film Industry. Thanks to my well wishers."

Technically, he was honoured with 'a' Dadasaheb Phalke award but it's not India's prestigious film award. The trophy, held by Chauhan, has the initials KCF on it which isn’t the case for the actual award.

Twitter was quick to call out Gajendra Chauhan, pointing out that the award he received wasn't the same as the prestigious honour, which led to some hilarious tweets. Here are some of the reactions:

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest cinema honour and is presented annually. The latest recipients of the award include Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, K. Vishwanath, Manoj Kumar, and Rajinikanth.

It must be noted that the award Ganjendra received is actually called the 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award'. During the ceremony, actor Siddharth Nigam was also presented with the 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award' for Best Actor.

