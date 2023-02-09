Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

Raise your hand if you’re old enough to remember who was president in 2020, when schools were closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was torn apart on Twitter after she seemed to forget that detail in a tweet about President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“Hey Joe, YOU CLOSED THEM!” she tweeted, citing a line from Biden’s speech in which he said: “In the midst of the COVID crisis, when schools were closed and we were shutting down everything, let’s recognize how far we came in the fight against the pandemic itself.”

A note appeared below the tweet, pointing out that readers had “added context they thought people might want to know.”

It included links to two articles: One about the shutdown of K-12 schools in the spring of 2020, when Donald Trump was president, and a second noting that Trump said decisions about school closures would be up to the governors of each state.

Critics didn’t hold back with “extra context” in retweets and replies:

