Twitter Excited Rohit is Back for MI, Hopes He Gets India Call Too

Rohit Sharma was back captaining the Mumbai Indians (MI) for their final league game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. After missing a few games for his side due to a hamstring injury, Sharma was named in the MI lineup and as a result, was seen at the toss.

Netizens on Twitter were excited to see Rohit back in MI colours and hoped that now he is fit and ready to play, he will also get selected in India squads for the tour of Australia.

There has been a lot of confusion and mystery around Rohit’s injury and the seriousness of it. While him being back in the playing XI will put the fitness question to rest, the onus now shifts to the selectors. Asked at the toss if everything is fit and fine, Rohit said, “Looks like that.”

Murali Kartik - Is everything fit & fine?



Rohit Sharma - Looks like that.



— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 3, 2020

Speaking to the news agency PTI, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that if Rohit recovers, he will play as they want their best players on the park and will keep assessing his progress.

Some users felt that there has been a miscommunication between the franchise and the Board. While some hoped now that Rohit is indeed back on the field playing he will be named in the India squads, considering that the match against SRH will serve as a fitness test for the opening batsman. However, most of the Twitterati were happy to see the ‘Hitman’ back in action after missing four games on the trot.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma at the toss! Yes there is a qualification at stake but this is huge news. All eyes on him and his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2020

Rohit is back pic.twitter.com/lSV5AJlcAL — Aman Kumar (@philosopher45) November 3, 2020

So now that Rohit Sharma is playing in the XI, can this be construed as a fitness test passed for the Australia tour? @BCCI @SGanguly99 #MIvsSRH #RohitSharma — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 3, 2020

And as @SGanguly99 said he is confident @ImRo45 is back tonite. Just hope he holds up. @mipaltan @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 3, 2020

Mumbai Indians trolling the BCCI selectors now. Rohit Sharma to captain Mumbai today #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 3, 2020

MI trolling KKR and the national selectors in one go#SRHvMI — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) November 3, 2020

Open war between a certain franchise and Indian board? — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 3, 2020

