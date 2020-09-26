Twitter has enough of Kemba Walker's flopping in Celtics-Heat Game 5

Twitter could see through Kemba Walker's flopping in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night even though the officials on the floor seemed to have problems detecting it.

The Celtics guard was risking whiplash whenever he threw his head back and contorted his body to make it look as if he had been gravely injured by a Heat player. Here are two of the more obvious instances, featuring Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler:

Refs are reviewing this play for a “hostile act” pic.twitter.com/QoeXfhNLzk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2020

Is this a foul by Kemba Walker on Jimmy Butler?pic.twitter.com/hdfrXLn7is — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2020

Dragic was called for committing a "hostile act" with his off-balance contact.

Walker was not able to slide on the "contact" with Butler, however; he was called for the personal, which was upheld on review.

Walker committed three fouls in the first half as Boston tried to force Game 6.

Walker's embellishing gave social media a rare layup:

Lmao Kemba this game pic.twitter.com/2kqX9XjUIH — what happened to Legos (@Rangeezy) September 26, 2020

Kemba hoping to flop his way to a victory #MIAvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Dw302CFEDZ — Junior (@GoodVibes305) September 26, 2020

Kemba every time there’s a player within 3 feet of him pic.twitter.com/wt5eiXK7jy — Austin Hull (@AustinHull23) September 26, 2020

kemba lookin like sonny corleone getting out his car at the toll booth. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 26, 2020

Walker got the last laugh. The Celtics erased a halftime deficit and rolled to a season-extending victory.