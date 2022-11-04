Twitter employees to find out via email if they have been laid off

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
Elon Musk is starting mass layoffs at Twitter - AFP
Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.

The social media company said in an email to staff that it would alert employees by 9am PST on Friday (4pm GMT) about staff cuts.

"By 9am PST on Friday November 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter," the email, seen by news outlets, read.

"Please check your email, including your spam folder."

It did not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that about half of Twitter's 7,500 employees would be let go.

The social media platform said Twitter employees who were not affected by the layoffs would also be notified via their work email addresses. Staff who have been laid off would be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.

Twitter said its offices would temporarily close and all badge access would be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the email added.

The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Mr Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.

He had already cleared out the company's senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company's advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.

The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter's famously open corporate culture that has been revered by its employees.

Shortly after the email landed in Twitter employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company's Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

Musk has also directed Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters.

