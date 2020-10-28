Twitter Is Divided As Crowds Flock To Melbourne Kmarts After COVID-19 Rules Ease

Alicia Vrajlal
Many people flocked to Kmart stores, including the one in Burwood (shown here in 2015) across Melbourne on Tuesday night after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

After more than three months of being in a hard lockdown, many Melbourne residents embraced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday night with their shopping bags at the ready for some solid retail therapy. 

Once the rules relaxed at 11:59pm, people were already lined up outside their local Kmart store to feel some sense of normality through bargain buys that they’ve missed since Victoria went into a second-wave lockdown in early July. 

Overnight videos and images have emerged online of the shopping frenzy, sparking plenty of reactions on Twitter. While some celebrated the new freedom, others questioned if social distancing was really possible, and then there were others who poked fun at people’s eagerness to shop at midnight. 

