Twitter Is Divided As Crowds Flock To Melbourne Kmarts After COVID-19 Rules Ease

Many people flocked to Kmart stores, including the one in Burwood (shown here in 2015) across Melbourne on Tuesday night after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

After more than three months of being in a hard lockdown, many Melbourne residents embraced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday night with their shopping bags at the ready for some solid retail therapy.

Once the rules relaxed at 11:59pm, people were already lined up outside their local Kmart store to feel some sense of normality through bargain buys that they’ve missed since Victoria went into a second-wave lockdown in early July.

Overnight videos and images have emerged online of the shopping frenzy, sparking plenty of reactions on Twitter. While some celebrated the new freedom, others questioned if social distancing was really possible, and then there were others who poked fun at people’s eagerness to shop at midnight.

just saw this on tiktok... Bruh i know how amazing Kmart is but maaaaaan we’re gonna get wave 3 if y’all keep this up 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W79FLmOk3v — :-( (@tomnookid) October 27, 2020

Wow just saw a video from 12am last night when Kmart opened and there are so many people there. I get everyone is excited but we need to do things slowly. Big crowds like this everywhere can’t be good. Come on Melbourne, no one wants to go into lockdown again. — Ange (@Aeeek27) October 27, 2020

Wow that’s crazy.

People never needed to book to go to Kmart before. Now it feels like we’re members of this exclusive posh club. Hehe 😎 pic.twitter.com/jpaNGdiQlf — Daniel Richardson AKA DaniMacYo (@DaniMacYo) October 27, 2020

Omg Kmart is a nightmare, just so many people with no social distancing what so ever — 🐋 ᴮᴱHOLLY ⁷🐋 (@purpletaedream) October 28, 2020

How was KMart last night, Melbourne?



You guys have been through the ringer. Have fun but be safe. Also, be nice to the retail staff. pic.twitter.com/jGGKsNKJjq — DF (@Dean_Machine_) October 27, 2020

my local kmart was packed as soon as it hit midnight...yall missed it that...

