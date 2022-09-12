Twitter data center in Sacramento reportedly knocked offline by California heat wave

Michael McGough
·3 min read
Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Last week’s extreme heat event in California caused an outage at a key Twitter data center in Sacramento, CNN reported Monday, leaving the social media platform vulnerable in the event of another outage at a different data center.

The platform on Monday, Sept. 5, “experienced the loss of its Sacramento (SMF) datacenter due to extreme weather,” an internal message to Twitter engineers sent Friday said in part, according to a story published Monday by CNN.

Sept. 5 marked the beginning of the most intense stretch within one of the biggest heat waves in Northern California history: downtown Sacramento reached 113 degrees, followed by a 116-degree high that made last Tuesday the hottest day in the city’s recorded history.

Data centers are warehouse-type sites with large volumes of computers, servers and other equipment, much of which must be closely temperature-controlled else risk overheating.

The internal memo, which CNN reported was sent by vice president of engineering Carrie Fernandez, said the Sacramento outage left Twitter in a “non-redundant” state.

This means that if one of two other sites were to experience an outage, said in the memo to be located in the Atlanta and Portland areas, Twitter “may not be able to serve traffic to all Twitter’s users.”

Twitter in a statement to CNN said there “have been no disruptions impacting the ability for people to access and use Twitter at this time.”

The former head of security at Twitter, Peiter Zatko, in a whistleblower complaint last month to multiple federal government agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission, warned of Twitter’s “insufficient data center redundancy,” CNN reported.

Zatko’s complaint noted that in the period of 2020 to 2021, Twitter had data centers in Sacramento and Atlanta, with plans as of 2020 to add a new data center, according to recent reporting from the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the complaint.

Zatko’s whistleblower complaint cites a February 2020 post by a blog called Data Center Dynamics, which said Twitter leases space at data center in Sacramento operated by a subsidiary of Japanese telecom giant NTT.

The exact location of Twitter’s Sacramento data center has not been publicly disclosed. Tech companies typically keep that information guarded for security reasons; likewise, data centers that lease out space tend not to reveal their clients.

NTT has three data centers in Sacramento’s Natomas area. The newest of the three is a 180,000-square-foot wholesale data center, according to the company’s website.

The Sacramento Bee could not immediately confirm whether NTT’s Sacramento location leases out to Twitter, or whether the Natomas data centers were impacted by last week’s record-breaking heat. A company spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

But Twitter’s data ties with NTT America dates back to at least 2009, according to media reports as well as archived Twitter blog posts from the time, the latter of which said the social media giant would work with NTT to maintain its data center “footprint.”

Twitter around 2010 announced plans to build its own dedicated data center in Salt Lake City, parting ways at least in part with NTT, but the project failed for numerous reasons, according to a 2011 story by Reuters.

Twitter instead moved its data center, formerly in Santa Clara, into a Sacramento facility owned by a company called RagingWire, Reuters reported at the time. NTT acquired a majority stake of RagingWire in 2014 and 100% of the company in 2018, according to a company news release.

NTT on its website describes Sacramento as an optimal data center location because of its proximity to the Bay Area and Silicon Valley while offering less risk of earthquake damage.

Zatko is due to give whistleblower testimony Tuesday regarding Twitter security to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Latest Stories

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Unionville baseball tournament raises $30K for organ donation charities

    Brian Steinman was staying with his twin brother Aaron in Keswick, Ont., last December when tragedy struck. Aaron Steinman and his fiancee found him in the basement. He had just collapsed after suffering a stroke. The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital, and even after he was put into a medically-induced coma and given numerous tests, doctors delivered the news to Steinman's family that he had died. But because Steinman was an organ donor, his heart lives on, as do his lungs, kidneys and liver. I

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday. The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22. Drafted in the seventh round (199th o

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo