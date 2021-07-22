Twitter’s Daily Active User Base Rises 11% In Q2 As Social Media Firm Tops Estimates

Twitter exceeded Wall Street forecasts in the second quarter despite a slight downturn in users compared with the previous quarter.

Total revenue of almost $1.2 billion and diluted earnings per share of 8 cents both came in well ahead of expectations. The company’s daily active user base was 206 million as of the June 30 end of the quarter, slide of 1 million from the previous quarter but up 11% from the year-ago period.

Advertising revenue of $1.05 billion soared 87% over year-ago levels, blowing away forecasts. The company signaled ongoing investments that will boost the expense side of the ledger. Twitter now expects its total expenses and headcount to rise 30% in 2021, up from prior guidance of 25%.

Investors were undeterred by the predictions for increasing costs, boosting Twitter shares by 6% in after-hours trading.

In the company’s earnings release CFO Ned Segal cited “significant progress on our direct response and brand products with updated ad formats, improved measurement, and better prediction.”

