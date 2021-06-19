Twitter Critics Go To War Over Dead Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Twitter chatter blew up Friday after CNN weighed in on Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter fatally shot by police as she climbed through a busted window to reach the Speaker’s Lobby and lawmakers huddled in fear during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt was cleared of any charges in the death of the 35-year-old Donald Trump follower and Air Force veteran.

But Tucker Carlson called for the arrest of the officer early this week on Fox News while struggling to make the wacky case that Babbitt was apparently climbing through the window as part of some kind of FBI plot to attack the Capitol.

What really infuriated Twitter critics was a CNN “both sides” story Friday characterizing Babbitt as a “terrorist” to some and a “martyr” to others.

They slammed the network — and other media — for a dangerous stance “normalizing” a violent attack aimed at democratically elected lawmakers, with a mob calling for hanging Vice President Mike Pence because he refused to overturn the results of the presidential election.

To some, Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the Capitol riot, was a terrorist. To others, she's a martyr and seen as a recruiting tool. https://t.co/Ia0I2pwknY — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2021

She was 100% a terrorist. https://t.co/ioGGfgFlya — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2021

Stop normalizing terrorism — Bada-bing bada-boom (@JennJenn699) June 18, 2021

But, this is not a two equal sides thing. She was attempting to breach the capitol in an insurrection and was killed attempting to break into a secure area where Members of Congress were meeting. — Kimberly Taylor 💛 (@kimtfiu) June 19, 2021

This is very irresponsible reporting on CNN’s behalf.



Mohamed Atta was a martyr to some people after he flew a plane full of passengers into the North Tower. Doesn’t mean CNN should report on his life with hagiographic coverage.



Covering this woman in that way is as dangerous. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) June 18, 2021

To some Adolf Hitler was seen as a mass murdering dictator intent on destroying democracy, to others he was seen as standing up for the Aryan race, a best-selling author, and ushering in the Third Reich. Lord haver mercy folks. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 19, 2021

Let me fix this terrorism normalizing headline for you @CNN



Ashley Babbit, domestic terrorist killed in the Capitol Riot, heralded as "martyr" by some on Right — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) June 18, 2021

Sorry no "bothsides" here. She was in the midst of committing a terrorist act. Shame on you cnn. — Ellen Datlow (@EllenDatlow) June 19, 2021

Are you drunk, @CNN? "Some say insurrectionist who invaded the Capitol is a threat to national security; other say she's a martyr for the cause."



If anyone wonders why we continue to be at risk, as a country, it is because the free press continues to coddle lunatic. — HawaiiDelilah™ -- Fully Vaxxed -- (@HawaiiDelilah) June 18, 2021

That second option is sick AF. Absolutely horrible take. Just because cult followers believe things doesn’t mean you have to legitimize them as a valid arguments. — Sarah Josselyn 🩸🦷🗽🌊 (@octavia324) June 19, 2021

To some, Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the Capitol riot, was a terrorist. To others, she's a martyr but they are dead wrong and need to be corrected as often as possible.

FIFY — This is no dream! This is really happening! (@WWonTwit) June 18, 2021

When insurrection, a continuing coup and the brainwashing/propagandizing of a large swath of the country are involved @CNN taking a both sides view of this is deplorable and irresponsible.

The sane part of us see what’s happening — JustKeepSwimming (@SwearingenCindi) June 19, 2021

She was warned but breached the door anyway. After she was shot the mob retreated saving who knows how many lives. The cop is a hero. — Vic S. 🇺🇸🎷🏈🥂 (@dolp1212) June 18, 2021

Sorry @CNN you cannot both sides domestic terrorism. Struggling to imagine this article ever being written about a Muslim American who did the same thing. — Jamesetta Williams 💕 (@jalexa1218) June 18, 2021

She was a terrorist. She was shot while executing a break-in to the United States Capitol, by breaking a window & entering through it in the midst of a wider, violent terrorist assault. The officer who shot her acted in an entirely proper manner; his action was wholly justified. — Michael Tyler (@Michael59015906) June 19, 2021

You all have become a caricature of yourselves. “Some people say attempted murder is a hostile act requiring a defensive response; others say it’s simply an especially animated expression of disapproval and not that big a deal.” — Illinois Girl (@azrev) June 19, 2021

The media continues to fail by pushing the both sides narrative, and therefore aiding, and accelerating, the downfall of this country. — Jonny 5yve (@jonNYC5yve) June 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.