Twitter Critics Explode Over Trump's Threat To Jews To Be More Grateful To Him Or Else

Mary Papenfuss
·5 min read

Donald Trump critics had a meltdown on Twitter Sunday after the former president warned Jews to be “more appreciative” of him before it’s “too late.”

Trump posted the startling message Sunday morning on Truth Social.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he railed.

Trump also wildly claimed that he was so popular in Israel that he could become the nation’s prime minister.

“We’ve been menaced by fascists before, you two-bit goon,” tweeted commentator and author David Rothkopf in response. “We recognize the threat you represent from the darkest pages of our history. That’s why we’ll never submit to your threats.”

But as for any response from Trump’s Republican Party: Crickets.

Most critics were dumbfounded that Trump would expect gratitude from American Jews given his backing for neo-Nazis and his supporters’ drive to turn the U.S. into a Christian nation.

Trump previously alienated Americans when he tried a similar stunt earlier to strong-arm Jewish voters in a 2019 speech at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Florida.

“A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well,” Trump said then. “You’re brutal killers, not nice people at all. But you have to vote for me, you have no choice.”

Critics were particularly furious about Trump’s “before it’s too late” warning. Many viewed it as a threat to again spur his white supremacist mob into violence if he doesn’t get his way.

Former National Security Council member and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — who testified against Trump in the first impeachment investigation against him — characterized the warning as “executing the fascist playbook to turn his mob on Jews.”

Harvard University constitutional expert Lawrence Tribe called the message blatantly antisemitic. He reminded Americans that Trump reportedly kept a copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” (My Struggle) next to his bed for several years, adding: “If it quacks like a duck ....”

Countless other tweets were eviscerating.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

